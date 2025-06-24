Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PRECIOUS METAL CLAD WIRE FORMULATED FOR AEROSPACE REQUIREMENTS

2025-06-24 09:18:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire Products combine up to three materials to achieve properties such as oxidation- and corrosion-resistance, plus operation at cryogenic to 1200°C temperatures. Featuring 2% or more cladding thickness, these composite clad products are metallurgically bonded; making them much more reliable than plated products that can flake and peel and they are ideal for applications in harsh environments.

Incorporating a gold, silver, palladium or platinum exterior layer, Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire Products' internal layers can include copper, Inconel®, Kovar®, nickel-iron, niobium, Nitinol®, molybdenum, stainless steel, tantalum, and titanium. Wire is offered in sizes from 0.004" to 0.060" O.D. with claddings from 14% to 38% by weight, and 4.5 to 55 microns, depending upon dia. and the ribbon can be up to 1" wide.

Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire Products are priced typically 10X less expensive than solid precious metal products.

For more information contact:

Anomet Products
Robert F. Gallant, Marketing
830 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545 U.S.A.
(508) 842-3069 FAX (508) 842-0847
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Anomet Products

