LSC Completes New Dark Fiber Route In Kansas City, First Of Four Network Builds Slated To Wrap This Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 35-mile metro ring already has a major hyperscaler as the anchor tenant, with more on the way, as well as connections to four data centers so far. The Kansas City route is the first of LSC's four new network builds to be completed this year, with projects in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tulsa, Okla. also on track to be finished in 2025.

"We're thrilled to raise a toast to this exciting milestone," said Debra Freitas, CEO of LSC. "Expanding into the Kansas City market is a key step in our strategic growth across high-demand U.S. regions. As AI and high-performance computing continue to drive unprecedented connectivity needs, we remain committed to delivering high-capacity, low-latency solutions to organizations of all sizes. As a carrier-neutral, customer-agnostic provider, LSC is proud to support the evolving demands of today's digital economy."

Kansas City is the third fastest-growing tech market in the U.S. and has emerged as a hub for innovative data center projects. The area's advanced infrastructure, thriving tech sector and skilled workforce make it a premier location for LSC's state-of-the-art dark fiber solutions. The route will be entirely underground, delivering the greatest reliability and network security possible through a high fiber count and conduit system.

The Kansas City project follows a similar pattern to LSC's other dark fiber builds underway. In Las Vegas , the company is building a critical 60-mile route that will bring hyperconnectivity to one of the country's fastest-growing data center markets. The Phoenix network will encompass 300+ miles and 15 rings. In Tulsa , LSC is adding 80 miles of new fiber to its existing 50-mile network. In addition to all of the networks being underground, all are anchored by a hyperscale tenant.

LSC is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving enterprises throughout the U.S. For more information about LSC, visit lscfiber .

At Light Source Communications (LSC), we are committed to revolutionizing the digital landscape through cutting-edge dark fiber solutions in a highly competitive global marketplace. We are a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider who believes in the power of enhanced dark fiber infrastructure to provide businesses with cost-effective scaling, uninterrupted connectivity, and maintenance-free, secure networking for their data. Our customized, state-of-the-art solutions enable the ultra-fast, high-capacity data transmission needed to support AI models and data centers. With an unwavering focus on innovation and reliability, our networks exceed the needs of enterprises, from the largest hyperscalers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Leveraging our decades of industry expertise, we own and build the next generation of dark fiber routes in strategic U.S. markets, providing the key connections, success and security for businesses today and tomorrow.

