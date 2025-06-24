Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market?

The maritime surveillance and intervention market size has witnessed a significant surge in recent years. It is expected to grow from $28.48 billion in 2024 to $31.55 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. The exponential growth recorded can be largely attributed to concerns surrounding maritime security, illegal activities and piracy, national defense initiatives, environmental monitoring activities, and a surge in search and rescue operations.

What Does Forecast Data Suggest About The Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market?

Experts anticipate that the market size will continue to rapidly expand in the coming years. Projected to rise to $46.31 billion by 2029, the market is expected to enjoy a sturdy CAGR of 10.1%. This prospective rise in the forecast period can be credited to geopolitical tensions, emerging threats, humanitarian assistance, the adoption of advanced technological innovations, and international collaborations. In addition, the adoption of blockchain for maritime data security, the development of autonomous underwater vehicles, the focus on counter-drone technologies for maritime security, the introduction of high-frequency radar systems, and collaboration and sharing of information among maritime nations are some major trends predicted to influence the market in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving The Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market's Growth ?

A notable factor propelling the maritime surveillance and intervention market's growth is the rising trade and freight activities by sea. Maritime trade encompasses the use of ships for commodity movement via sea. The low emissions on long voyages and cost-effective transportation encourages producers to adopt sea routes for long-haul feet. Sea transport, with its capacity for handling many products in a single journey, is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than other long-distance commodity transportation methods. This coupled with the increasing demand for maritime surveillance and interventions to ensure an adequate response to emergent maritime safety or security scenarios, significantly drive the market's growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Entities Are Major Players In The Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market?

Several leading companies operating within the maritime surveillance and intervention market include Indra Sistemas S.A., Saab Aktiebolag, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Limited, Furuno Electric Company Limited, SRT Marine Systems Public Limited Company, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Neptune Maritime Security Limited, Securewest International Limited, Dassault Aviation S.A., among others.

Furthermore, these major players within the maritime surveillance and intervention industry have adopted a strategic partnerships approach. This tactic allows companies to leverage complementary expertise and resources, thereby developing comprehensive solutions that address global maritime security challenges.

How Is The Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market Segmented ?

The maritime surveillance and intervention market is divided into system, services, and application segments with several subsegments.

1 By System: Detectors, Combat Management System, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System GIS

2 By Services: Risk Assessment and Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Security Management

3 By Application: Naval, Coast Guard, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Detectors: Radar Detectors, Sonar Detectors, Optical Detectors, Other Detectors

2 By Combat Management System: command and control systems, Decision Support Systems, Tactical Display Systems

3 By Surveillance And Tracking: Satellite Surveillance, Aerial Surveillance, Vessel Tracking Systems

4 By Geographic Information System GIS: Mapping And Visualization Tools, Spatial Analysis Tools, Data Integration Tools

What Critical Regional Insights Are There About The Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market?

North America held the largest share of the maritime surveillance and intervention market in 2024. The report covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Marine Insurance Global Market Report 2025



Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2025



Marine Engines Global Market Report 2025



For more about The Business Research Company , explore our extensive collection of industry reports spanning over 27 industries across 60+ geographies. Our 15000+ reports – the result of a powerful blend of 1,500,000 datasets, thorough secondary research, and insights gathered from industry leaders – equip you with data-rich research and insights, enabling you to stay ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.