Pregnant Woman 'Assaulted' By Police, Tamil Nadu BJP Demands Stringent Action

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 24 (IANS) A shocking incident has come to light from Kanakamma Chathiram police station in Tiruvallur district, where three women - including a five-month pregnant woman - were allegedly brutally assaulted by a police officer when they tried to file a sexual harassment complaint.

The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and drawn sharp criticism from political leaders.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran condemned the incident on social media, calling it a disgrace to the state's law enforcement system. In his statement, Nagendran said,“The video showing a pregnant woman being mercilessly beaten inside a police station is deeply disturbing. How did a police officer gather the courage to accept bribes from the accused and then violently assault the victims? Has the police force been stripped of all humanity to the point where even a poor pregnant woman is not spared?”

He further questioned the breakdown of justice under the current Dravidian model of governance, stating,“If the police, whose duty is to protect victims from criminals, end up attacking the victims themselves, where will people go to seek justice in this system?” Nagendran urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene immediately, ensure a thorough inquiry, and take strict action against the police officer involved.

He said this is not just a matter of individual misconduct but one that tarnishes the reputation of the entire police force.“This incident, which raises serious questions about the integrity and accountability of the Tamil Nadu Police, must be investigated without delay. The officer, who has acted in a lawless and arrogant manner, must face appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences,” Nagendran emphasised.

The BJP leader's call for action comes amid growing public outrage over the visuals of the incident, which are now circulating widely on social media.

The Tamil Nadu government is yet to issue an official response. This incident adds to concerns about custodial abuse and the misuse of authority by law enforcement in the state. Demands for justice and accountability are mounting as civil rights groups and opposition parties rally behind the victims.