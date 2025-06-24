H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço Of The Republic Of Angola Received H.E. @Ymahmoudali, Chairperson Of The African Union (AU) Commission And His Delegation, At The State House

H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço Of The Republic Of Angola Received H.E. @Ymahmoudali, Chairperson Of The African Union (AU) Commission And His Delegation, At The State House
Download logo
This morning in Luanda, on the margins of the US-Africa Business Summit, H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission and his delegation, at the State House. The Chairperson briefed the President on the regional developments, including the situations in Eastern DRC, Sudan, South Sudan, the Sahel, and Somalia, as well as ongoing efforts to mobilise sustainable funding for African-led peace support operations.
President Lourenço commended the Chairperson's leadership in advancing peace, security, and regional integration, and encouraged continued diplomatic engagement in resolving ongoing conflicts, and AU activities in support of Agenda 2063.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment