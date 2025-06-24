Thrive 25 Women's Conference Empowers Purpose-Driven Success Without Burnout

MENAFN - GetNews)With momentum building for this summer's Thrive 25 Women's Conference , nationally recognized executive coach and positive psychologist Dr. Kiki Ramsey invites professional women, entrepreneurs, and purpose-driven leaders to join her July 12–13, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Designed for professional women, entrepreneurs, and the organizations that champion them, this action-oriented gathering promises the tools, coaching, and community needed to transform purpose into lasting wealth, without sacrificing well-being.

“Women are told to lean in but are rarely shown how to thrive on their own terms,” said Dr. Kiki, CEO of Kiki Ramsey International and founder of the Positive Psychology Coaching and Diversity Institute (PPCaDI).“Thrive 25 moves beyond inspiration-it delivers science-backed strategies and real-time coaching so every attendee leaves with a personalized plan to grow income, lead confidently, and live in alignment with what matters most.”

Why It Matters

Stagnation and loss of purpose are among the top reasons women exit leadership pipelines. Thrive 25 tackles this problem by equipping participants to align their work with purpose, expand earning power, and thrive holistically-professionally and personally-while helping employers hit critical DEI and talent-development targets.

What Sets Thrive 25 Apart

Expert-Led Masterclasses: Dr. Kiki and a roster of C-suite leaders, wealth strategists, and wellness experts deliver practical sessions on self-worth, pay negotiation, scaling a business, and authentic leadership.

Live Laser Coaching: Attendees receive on-the-spot guidance for converting insights into concrete next steps before leaving the room.

Financial Empowerment Panels: Panel discussions to demystify budgeting, investing, and business launch strategies to equip women with skills to close income gaps.

Holistic Wellness Panel: Fitness and lifestyle pros share evidence-based tactics for sustaining energy and mental clarity while pursuing ambitious goals.



Tickets & Sponsorships

General Admission grants full conference access, while a limited VIP Pass offers intimate roundtables with speakers, priority seating, and exclusive evening sessions. Early-bird pricing is available through June 30 at Thrive25Conference . Corporations and ERGs can secure discounted group packages and branded sponsorship opportunities.

About Dr. Kiki Ramsey

Dr. Kiki Ramsey is a positive psychologist, master certified coach through the International Coaching Federation, and sought-after keynote speaker whose work empowers thousands of professionals to find purpose and flourish at work. She leads Kiki Ramsey International and PPCaDI , consulting Fortune 500 companies on leadership, inclusion, and well-being.