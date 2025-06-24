COPD Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes Genentech, Glaxosmithkline, Verona Pharma, Regeneron Pharma, Sanofi, Medimmune, Epiendo Pharma, Tetherex Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies in the market include - Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others.

DelveInsight's “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report:



The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market size was valued USD 16 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2025, Sanofi and Regeneron announced that their Phase III AERIFY-1 trial evaluating the fully human monoclonal antibody itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has met its primary objective. Former smokers were defined as individuals who had not smoked for at least six months. The trial, which enrolled 1,127 participants, successfully met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a 27% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to placebo at week 52.

In April 2025, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has received encouraging feedback from its Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), specifically the Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care within the Office of Immunology and Inflammation.

In March 2025, SMSbiotech has reached a key milestone in advancing its regenerative medicine platform, receiving approval to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in Australia (registration number: ANZCTR12624001140549p). The trial will assess the safety and tolerability of the company's novel Small Mobile stem (SMS) cell therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This marks a significant step in SMSbiotech's mission to tackle this debilitating lung condition. Notably, the Phase I study in Australia will be the first human trial of this specific cell-based therapy.

In March 2025, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the marketing and manufacturing of Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults who do not achieve sufficient control with current treatment options.

In January 2025, Aer Therapeutics ("Aer"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative inhaled therapies for mucus-related lung diseases, announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial of fexlamose (previously known as AER-01) for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In September 2024, GSK's asthma drug Nucala (mepolizumab) achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial for treating patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Results from the MATINEE study revealed that adding Nucala to inhaled maintenance therapy significantly lowered the annualized rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared to placebo.

In April 2024, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shared an update on the Phase 2a COURSE trial results for TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference. The trial, which investigated tezepelumab in patients with moderate to very severe COPD across various eosinophil levels and inflammatory drivers, showed promising results. The study did not exclude patients based on baseline eosinophil count (BEC) and enrolled a diverse group. Tezepelumab reduced the annualized rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations by 17% compared to placebo, though the result did not reach statistical significance.

In January 2024, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) has released findings from the Phase 4 PIFR-2 trial of YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, the sole once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) authorized in the U.S. for COPD maintenance therapy. The PIFR-2 study aimed to illustrate superior lung function enhancement with YUPELRI administered via standard jet nebulizer versus Spiriva® (tiotropium) delivered through a dry powder inhaler (Spiriva® HandiHaler®) in severe to very severe COPD patients with suboptimal peak inspiratory flow rate (PIFR).

In 2023, the combined COPD market value for the EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 3,361 million and is expected to grow at a notable CAGR. Among these nations, Germany held the largest share of the COPD market that year, followed by Italy, France, and Spain, while the UK contributed the smallest market share.

DelveInsight analysts estimate that around 44.2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD were reported in the 7MM in 2023.

Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD. According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 18.3 million diagnosed cases in the US in 2023. This number is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising smoking rates, better diagnostic practices, and greater awareness among patients.

DelveInsight estimates that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the EU4 and the UK reached around 18.6 million in 2023. A significant rise in cases is expected across all these countries over the course of the study period.

According to the estimates, Japan had approximately 7.2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in 2023, with the number projected to grow at a notable CAGR by 2034.

In 2023, the UK recorded approximately 1.7 million female and 2 million male diagnosed cases of COPD. These numbers are projected to rise between 2024 and 2034. The higher prevalence among females is likely influenced by a mix of genetic predisposition, environmental exposures, and disparities in healthcare access.

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies: Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies: Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149), SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA, Ensifentrine (RPL554), Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500, Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent), Tozorakimab (MEDI3506), FASENRA (Benralizumab), Tezspire (Tezepelumab), EP395, SelK2, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), CHF6001/Tanimilast, SNG001 (IFN-β), Acumapimod (BCT-197), Zofin, PUL-042, MV130, GSK3923868, PUR1800, GRC 39815, DMX-700, and others.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the majority of cases of COPD are of female as compared to male, in the US The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market dynamics.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a widespread, treatable, and avoidable illness marked by ongoing respiratory symptoms and restricted airflow because of abnormalities in the airways or alveoli, which are typically brought on by prolonged exposure to harmful particles or gases.

Get a Free sample for the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology trends @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies and Key Companies



Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Tozorakimab (MEDI3506): AstraZeneca/MedImmune LLC

FASENRA (Benralizumab): AstraZeneca

Tezspire (Tezepelumab): AstraZeneca

Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149): Genentech, Inc.

SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA: GlaxoSmithKline

Ensifentrine (RPL554): Verona Pharma plc

EP395: EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals

SelK2: Tetherex Pharmaceuticals

Mitiperstat (AZD4831): AstraZeneca

CHF6001/Tanimilast: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

SNG001 (IFN-β): Synairgen Research Ltd.

Acumapimod (BCT-197): Mereo Biopharma

Zofin: Organicell Regenerative Medicine

PUL-042: Pulmotect, Inc.

MV130: Inmunotek S.L.

GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline

PUR1800: PULMATRiX

GRC 39815: GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD DMX-700: Dimerix Limited

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market share @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Landscape

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Strengths

The prevalence of COPD is increasing dramatically in recent years due to the higher smoking prevalence and aging populations in many countries.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Opportunities

There is a growing demand for fixed-dose combinations as combination therapy can enhance and prolong the effects of monocomponent.

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies: Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies: Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149), SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA, Ensifentrine (RPL554), Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500, Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent), Tozorakimab (MEDI3506), FASENRA (Benralizumab), Tezspire (Tezepelumab), EP395, SelK2, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), CHF6001/Tanimilast, SNG001 (IFN-β), Acumapimod (BCT-197), Zofin, PUL-042, MV130, GSK3923868, PUR1800, GRC 39815, DMX-700, and others

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease current marketed and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease emerging therapies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market drivers and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

4. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Drivers

16. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Barriers

17. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Appendix

18. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.