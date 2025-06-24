Jordan, Georgia Discuss Tourist, Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – MP Wasfi Haddad, Chairman of the Parliamentary Tourism and Antiquities Committee, underlined the importance of enhancing Jordanian-Georgian cooperation, mainly in the areas of tourist and parliamentary relations.Haddad said Jordan's "promising" economic and commercial environment offers "significant" opportunities for investment.His remarks came during a committee meeting held Tuesday at the Lower House of Parliament with Georgian Ambassador, Archil Dzuliashvili, attended by Chairman of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat.Haddad highlighted Jordan and Georgia share common positions on various regional and international political issues, which is a foundation for expanding joint cooperation.Committee members, MPs Yousef Rawadieh, Iyad Jabreen, Hassan Riyati, Hamoud Zawahra, Feryal Bani Salman, and Rania Khleifat, also stressed the need to deepen bilateral ties, particularly in the tourism sector, citing its role in promoting economic development and fostering cultural exchange.Meanwhile, Arabiyat outlined the JTB's efforts to promote the Kingdom's tourist sites, affirming its pursuit to access non-traditional markets.Arabiyat highlighted Aqaba as a "growing" tourist gateway, noting Jordan is home to 35 Christian religious sites, which present a "strong" potential for religious tourism.Dzuliashvili, in turn, praised the "strength" of Jordanian-Georgian relations, stressing importance of cooperation amid regional challenges.The diplomat said approximately 2,000 Jordanian students are currently enrolled in Georgian universities,urging increased mutual academic exchange.The ambassador also pointed to existing weekly direct flights operated by the two countries and encouraged efforts to boost tourist flow from Jordan to Georgia.