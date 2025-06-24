UNDP, Insurance Federation Launch Training Program To Expand Inclusive Insurance Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in partnership with the Jordan Insurance Federation (JIF), launched a specialized training program on Tuesday aimed at enabling the insurance sector to offer inclusive and innovative services tailored to the needs of underserved communities.The program focuses on designing customer-centric insurance models, conducting market analysis, and boosting demand for insurance products. It particularly targets low-income groups, farmers, and entrepreneurs, and aims to provide fair, simplified, and reliable insurance experiences.The initiative is part of a broader training of trainers (ToT) program that will span 9 to 12 months.UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Jordan, Majida Assaf, highlighted the importance of effective distribution channels to ensure accessibility and relevance of insurance services. She praised the JIF's role in supporting the initiative and emphasized the partnership's alignment with national financial reform efforts, including the recent development of the insurance inclusion law.Assaf added that the training is backed by the Insurance and Risk Financing Facility (IRFF), reflecting the UNDP's commitment to improving access to financial protection and supporting inclusive growth in cooperation with both public and private sectors.CEO of the JIF, Moayad Kloub, described the training as a key milestone in the strategic collaboration with UNDP. He noted that a cooperation agreement had been signed to support capacity-building and professional development within the insurance sector.Kloub explained that the program equips participants with tools to manage partnership lifecycles from identifying stakeholders and aligning objectives to implementation and evaluation. He also stressed the importance of leveraging alternative distribution channels, such as cooperatives and digital platforms, to reach wider and underserved segments of society.The initiative aligns with UNDP's vision for fair and inclusive financing as a driver of sustainable development. It aims to strengthen institutional and household-level resilience by expanding economic protection, safeguarding assets, and supporting entrepreneurship.