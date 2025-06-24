Tahtamouni Checks On Progress On QAIA's Expansion Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, on Tuesday checked on the latest progress made on executing expansion and development projects at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), in a meeting with Chairman of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Haitham Misto, and CEO of Airport International Group, Nicolas Devillier.Accordging to a Transport Ministry statement, discussions went over aspects of joint cooperation and ways to enhance coordination among various stakeholders to serve the Kingdom's air transport sector and contribute to strengthen Jordan's position as a "key" regional hub in this field.Talking at the meeting, Tahtamouni called for building on the existing partnership, launched by CARC and Airport International Group, underscoring the need to continue joint coordination and teamwork to ensure progress on the QAIA's expansion and development projects, in accordance with the "best" standards to meet needs of the next phase.Tahtamouni affirmed the ministry's "commitment" to provide all forms of support and facilitation to ensure implementation of these "vital" projects, given the QAIA's importance as the Kingdom's "main" gateway to the world and a "key" driver to support the economy and enhance regional and international air connectivity.The meeting also highlighted the importance of completing the airport's expansion procedures, which include a series of projects aimed at enhancing the QAIA's "readiness" and improving passenger services, the statement pointed out.