403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Death Toll Rises To 56,077 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, June 24 (Petra) – 79 Palestinians were killed and 289 others injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.
In its daily update, the Ministry noted multiple victims remain trapped under rubble or scattered in inaccessible areas, as local ambulance and civil defense teams fail to evacuate casualties.
Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the ministry announced Gaza death toll has risen to 56,077, with 131,848 people injured.
As for the tally from March 18 marking resumption of a post-ceasfire Israeli offensive, 5,759 people were killed and 19,807 others wounded.
Gaza, June 24 (Petra) – 79 Palestinians were killed and 289 others injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.
In its daily update, the Ministry noted multiple victims remain trapped under rubble or scattered in inaccessible areas, as local ambulance and civil defense teams fail to evacuate casualties.
Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the ministry announced Gaza death toll has risen to 56,077, with 131,848 people injured.
As for the tally from March 18 marking resumption of a post-ceasfire Israeli offensive, 5,759 people were killed and 19,807 others wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment