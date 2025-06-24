Gaza Death Toll Rises To 56,077 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, June 24 (Petra) – 79 Palestinians were killed and 289 others injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.In its daily update, the Ministry noted multiple victims remain trapped under rubble or scattered in inaccessible areas, as local ambulance and civil defense teams fail to evacuate casualties.Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the ministry announced Gaza death toll has risen to 56,077, with 131,848 people injured.As for the tally from March 18 marking resumption of a post-ceasfire Israeli offensive, 5,759 people were killed and 19,807 others wounded.