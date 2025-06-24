King Meets With Military Retirees, Welcomes US-Led Regional De-Escalation Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with a group of military retirees at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday, where he discussed with them a number of local and regional issues.During the meeting, His Majesty said that he welcomes the United States' de-escalation efforts in the region, expressing hope that all parties will commit to a ceasefire in order to restore security and stability to the region.The King reiterated the need to step up international efforts to stop the war on Gaza, ensure the delivery of sufficient aid to the Strip, and stop the dangerous escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.His Majesty highlighted Jordan's continued efforts to liaise with friendly nations and active partners to work toward comprehensive calm in the region, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty of states and abide by international law.The King reiterated that maintaining Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens is a top priority.His Majesty also noted that Jordan continues its efforts to fight terrorism and extremism, in coordination with friendly and brotherly nations.The King expressed pride in his brothers-in-arms and their dedication and sacrifice in defence of Jordan, noting their important role in bolstering national spirit.For their part, the attendees expressed appreciation of His Majesty's firm stances and efforts to protect Jordan and its citizens, stressing that the Kingdom will remain as stalwart as ever in spite of regional tensions.The attendees also praised the steady strides that Jordan is making, under the leadership of the King, to advance modernisation and capacity building efforts.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah attended the meeting.