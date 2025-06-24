Securus Technologies And Lexipol Expand Peer Support Program To Help Corrections Leaders Strengthen Officer Wellness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a $100K investment, Securus supports peer certification and wellness training through Lexipol's Cordico app as part of a broader effort to promote staff wellbeing and safer facilities

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As corrections leaders gather at this year's National Sheriff's Association (NSA) Conference, Securus Technologies and Lexipol are deepening their partnership to deliver targeted wellness training and peer support certification through Lexipol's Cordico wellness app. Securus has committed $100K, equaling 250 one-year licenses, to help facilities build strong peer networks and make proactive investments in staff wellbeing.

Desktop computer display of the Cordico Peer Support Specialist Certification modules

Lexipol and Securus Technologies partner to provide wellness solutions.

Corrections officers gather in a peer support session to discuss mental health and a culture of wellness in the workplace

Correctional staff perform one of the most demanding jobs in public safety. With growing pressures inside facilities and limited behavioral health resources across the country, agencies are seeking practical, stigma-free ways to promote officer wellbeing. This initiative equips corrections teams with new tools to build supportive peer networks and respond proactively to wellness concerns.

Research shows the need for this kind of proactive support. Nationally, 34% of corrections officers meet the criteria for PTSD, compared to 14% of military veterans and just 7% of the general population. In Florida, recent data indicates that correctional officer suicide rates are up to seven times higher than the national average. These realities underscore the importance of expanding access to proven wellness tools and creating an environment where officers feel empowered to seek and offer support.

Through this initiative, Securus is underwriting the full cost of peer support certifications, a $400 value per license, for facilities already using the Cordico wellness app. The certification includes 12 in-depth training modules that empower officers to provide peer-to-peer support and create a culture that destigmatizes seeking help.

"We believe wellness is a core component of safety," said Kevin Elder, President of Securus Technologies. "This year's NSA Conference is the right time and place to elevate this conversation, and we're proud to partner with forward-thinking agencies that are prioritizing the wellbeing of their teams and the communities they serve."

Lexipol's wellness app and peer support training have already shown meaningful impact in real-world settings. Agencies have reported instances where these resources played a vital role in connecting staff with critical support during wellness challenges. Following critical incidents, some facilities have seen a marked increase in peer support engagement, with multiple sessions conducted over sustained periods-demonstrating the app's role in fostering proactive mental health support.

"We know this approach works, so we're excited to expand our partnership with Securus Technologies to bring this life-saving training to more correctional facilities," said Bill Nunan, CEO of Lexipol. Marco DeLeon, Lexipol's Vice President of Strategic Alliances and a former Deputy Sheriff in Denton County, Texas, added, "This program equips peer advocates within correctional settings to better support their colleagues, helping strengthen departmental resilience and overall mental well-being."

Lexipol's Cordico wellness app offers 24/7 confidential access to resources including stress management tools, trauma recovery content, and real-time crisis response guidance. It complements Securus' broader suite of secure technology solutions, including corrections-grade tablets that enhance safety, reduce administrative burden, and support behavioral health programming.

With over 1,800 agency customers nationwide, Securus delivers more than 80 secure, integrated solutions for corrections and public safety partners. The company's commitment to supporting frontline staff, reducing recidivism, and improving facility outcomes will be on full display at the NSA Conference, where corrections leaders, sheriffs, and technology innovators will gather to shape the future of the industry.

To learn more about this partnership visit: .

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit or join us on social media on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

About Lexipol

For more than 20 years, Lexipol has been ensuring the well-being and effectiveness of the people who safeguard our communities - public safety professionals, first responders and local government employees. We're the unquestioned leader in solutions that drive performance excellence in public safety agencies, enhance first responder well-being and readiness to serve, and engage community members through transparency, accountability and trust. Serving more than 2 million public safety and government professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities, Lexipol provides predictive insights into all areas of agency operations and empowers leaders with the solutions they need to optimally train, develop and prepare their personnel. For additional information, visit .

SOURCE Securus Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED