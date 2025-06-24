Forward Networks Recognized As Winner Of The 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

Forward Enterprise honored for enabling SecOps teams to proactively enforce compliance and eliminate CVE exposure across complex networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today it has been named the winner of the Leading Cybersecurity Product for Compliance award in the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards .

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards highlight the companies, products, and people doing the difficult work of keeping our data, systems, and digital infrastructure safe in an increasingly unpredictable environment. This year's winners represent the best of cybersecurity innovation and real-world application. These are the solutions that not only protect-but adapt.

Forward Enterprise, the only true network digital twin, is redefining how large, complex networks are secured and managed. Forward Enterprise provides current, actionable insights into network behavior, security posture, and compliance status by mathematically modeling every possible path a packet can take across multi-vendor, hybrid cloud environments.

Forward Enterprise enables SecOps teams to define automated compliance checks that continuously audit device configurations, validate segmentation and Zero Trust policies, and track the most critical CVEs actually present in the network. What once took days or weeks to assess can now be completed in seconds-empowering SecOps teams to operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

With the recent addition of endpoint data collection, Forward Networks is the only network digital twin that offers true end-to-end visibility into vulnerability risk-from core network infrastructure to connected endpoints. Through integrations with Tenable, Rapid7, and NQE inquiries, security teams gain a complete picture of their risk posture of their connected infrastructure in one unified platform.

"Forward Enterprise puts detailed, actionable network data directly in the hands of SecOps teams, turning risk mitigation into a daily practice rather than a periodic fire drill," said Chiara Regale, SVP of Product and UX, Forward Networks. "By exposing every path, policy, and vulnerability in a single, unified view, our network digital twin eliminates blind spots and empowers teams to resolve issues before they become incidents. This Fortress Cybersecurity Award underscores the value of transforming compliance and risk management into a proactive, continuous discipline."

About Forward Network's Digital Twin Technology

Forward Enterprise is the only true network digital twin , delivering a mathematically accurate virtual twin of an organization's network, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It supports over 30 hardware vendors, more than 35 operating systems, the major public clouds (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform), and more than 900 OS versions, delivering unparalleled visibility and control.

Forward Enterprise provides current, actionable insights into network behavior, security posture, and compliance status by mathematically modeling every possible path a packet can take. The platform's unique collection process discovers and documents unknown devices while integrating with CMDB, ensuring a complete and accurate view of the network. Its read-only approach guarantees security while allowing teams to analyze and verify network configurations without risk.

The platform delivers $14.2M in average annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit .

