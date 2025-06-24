VCTI Adds Geology IQTM To Broadband IQTM Saas Platform, Transforming Network Planning With Underground Intelligence

SOMERSET, N.J., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI , the broadband expansion and network technology experts, today unveiled a major enhancement to its Broadband IQTM SaaS platform with the integration of its groundbreaking Geology IQTM capability. This new SaaS-based module delivers instant access to deep geological insights, directly from the cloud, empowering broadband providers and their construction partners to plan and deploy networks with greater speed, precision, and cost control.

Geology IQTM uses advanced mapping to analyze soil types and rock hardness to depths of 6 feet, enabling infrastructure teams to generate cost-to-build estimates that are 20–30% more accurate than traditional methods. By eliminating the need for manual field assessments, the new SaaS capability slashes time-to-market and protects project budgets from costly underground surprises.

"This is a breakthrough for the broadband industry," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "With Geology IQTM now fully integrated into our SaaS platform, our customers can make smarter decisions faster, directly from their desktop, without sending teams into the field for costly and time consuming initial assessments"

Broadband IQ offers a suite of modular applications and support services designed to help broadband providers expand their network quickly. The SaaS-based platform focuses on two critical decisions: Where to Build and How to Build; analyzing the most profitable and strategic markets and developing accurate construction plans and budgets.

The integration of Geology IQ delivers a powerful set of advantages for broadband service providers and their construction partners. By surfacing critical geological data early, Geology IQ enables organizations to make informed decisions, understanding upfront challenges and costs before committing capital. This capability boosts operational efficiency by allowing teams to optimize resource allocation without the need for time-consuming field visits. With instant access to geological insights, providers gain a competitive edge, making faster, data-driven decisions to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. The tool enhances the likelihood of market success by helping teams avoid costly surprises and allocate capital more strategically. Additionally, Geology IQ accelerates the costing process, eliminating delays associated with traditional site surveys and errors from reliance on legacy assumptions. It also supports strategic alignment by uniting leadership teams around a standardized analytic framework, empowering consistent, confident decision-making across the organization.

"Broadband IQ, VCTI's comprehensive SaaS platform, already enables broadband providers and network planners to have sophisticated analysis at their fingertips to identify and prioritize prospective markets for expansion," continued Singh. "With the addition of Geology IQ the platform becomes the industry's most holistic planning tool - combining market assessment, infrastructure data, competitive intelligence, and now, geological insights."

About VCTI

VCTI offers a suite of SaaS-based applications that unlock the potential of service providers' broadband expansion investments. The Company uses cutting-edge data analytics to pinpoint regions with strong growth potential, while uncovering hidden opportunity within the existing footprint. This allows service providers to make business decisions quickly and decisively. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at

SOURCE VCTI

