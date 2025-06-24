Iran's President Expresses Gratitude To Qatar Amid Efforts To Stop War

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran once again expresses its sincere gratitude to Qatar for stopping the war, supporting Iran, and standing in solidarity with it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Trend reports.

He articulated optimism that the amicable and fraternal state of Qatar will acknowledge that the occurrence from yesterday was merely a response to provocation.



The head of state noted that the incident that transpired yesterday was unequivocally a response to the explicit involvement of the United States in Israel's offensive against Iran and should not be construed in any manner as an antagonistic engagement with Qatar, which is characterized by amicable, fraternal, and neighboring relations.



Pezeshkian pointed out that the Iranian polity and populace possess a comprehensive cognizance of the amicable and fraternal stance of Qatar, and they particularly value the unwavering solidarity exhibited by both the Qatari state and its citizenry during challenging circumstances.



He stated that Iran was subjected to an incursion during the diplomatic negotiations aimed at ameliorating the prevailing issues. While the proposition to re-engage in dialogue has been put forth, it is imperative to recognize that re-entering discussions amidst ongoing military hostilities inherently implies acquiescence to the stipulations set forth by the aggressor. Consequently, it refrained from endorsing the proposition, while Iran initially endeavored to formulate a commensurate counteraction to this incursion.

"Iran is pursuing the development of constructive, friendly and brotherly relations with Qatar. It is hoped that at the first opportunity, my visit to Doha will take place and negotiations will be held on ways to strengthen mutual relations," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Al Thani said that his country has deep relations with Iran and that it has made many efforts, both openly and secretly, to keep Iran away from attacks, and has done this out of its interest in Iran and as its duty to a friendly, brotherly and neighboring country.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.