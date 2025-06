Kazakhstan's Air Astana Plans To Resume Flights To Middle East Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Air Astana plans to resume flights to the Middle East from June 25, 2025, subject to an official declaration of a ceasefire, the airline's statement said, Trend reports.

The statement emphasized that in the event of further escalation of the conflict, flights to the Middle East from June 25 will be canceled.

"The departure of flights to Dubai and Doha from Almaty is planned with a delay to assess the situation. We ask passengers to monitor the status of flights on the airline's website," the statement added.

The airline continues to monitor the situation and notes that safety remains its top priority.

Earlier, due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana canceled the following flights for June 24:

Astana-Dubai-Astana;

Almaty-Dubai-Almaty;

Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter).

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.