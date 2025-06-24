Agstafa To Hold Cultural Events On Occasion Of Armed Forces Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A series of events will take place on June 26 at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Agstafa city to mark Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day, organised by the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

A travelling painting and photography exhibition titled "The Spirit of Victory," jointly organised with the Azerbaijan Photographers' Union and the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, will open on June 25.

The exhibition, starting at 17:00 at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Agstafa, will showcase works reflecting the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army, the eternal spirit of Victory bestowed upon the Azerbaijani people, and the beauty of the Garabagh region.

On the same day, at 20:00, a concert program by the Folk Instruments Orchestra of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will be held in the open concert area of the centre's courtyard.

Moreover, a master class will be organised by Deputy Culture Minister, pianist, and People's Artist Murad Huseynov for participants registered in the piano category of the Children's Art Festival.

Note that Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually on June 26th.

This day honours the establishment of the Azerbaijani military, which was founded on June 26, 1918, during the first independence period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

It recognises the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the soldiers who protect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.