Nova Pacific Drills 16.2M @ 3.2 G/T Aueq And 17.64M @ 1.92 G/T Aueq From First Assay Results At Lara VMS Project On Vancouver Island, B.C.

Hole NP25-004 intersected 16.2 m grading 3.3 g/t AuEq or 8.55% ZnEq (1.5 g/t Au, 2.17% Zn, 53.5 g/t Ag, 0.42% Cu, 0.52% Pb) from 85 m downhole, including 11.1 g/t AuEq or 26.37% ZnEq (7.6 g/t Au, 2.51% Zn 58.0 g/t Ag, 1.70% Cu, and 0.81% Pb)

Hole NP25-001 intersected 17.64 m grading 1.92 g/t AuEq or 4.28% ZnEq (0.7 g/t Au, 1.25% Zn, 17.7 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu, 0.18% Pb) from 86.6 m downhole

Hole NP25-002 intersected 9.0 m grading 2.1 g/t AuEq or 5.32% ZnEq (0.9 g/t Au, 1.30% Zn, 28.3 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu, 0.19% Pb) from 84.75 m downhole

(All intervals are down-hole lengths. True width estimated at 86-88% based upon historical data. AuEq and ZnEq are provided for illustrative purposes only. See Table 1, footnote 4 for calculation parameters)

Drilling is ongoing with assays pending from 7 additional holes (1,250 m) Mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4/2025

Sam Eskandari, CEO, commented, "We're excited by the initial results from the first four holes-each intersected mineralization, including several intervals enriched with precious metals. These early results are validating our exploration model and are consistent with historical drilling in this portion of the Coronation deposit, reinforcing our confidence in the dataset we're working to verify. That same dataset supported a historical mineral resource, as described in our news release, and we remain on track to deliver a current MRE later this year."

"While much of the remaining program at Coronation will focus on verification, we're also stepping out to test down-plunge extensions that could potentially grow the deposit. Coronation is just one of many targets within our 17-km long VMS belt, which remains underexplored despite its position in the highly prospective McLaughlin Ridge Formation, a volcanic sequence correlative to the rocks that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine."

Assays Pending from 7 holes (1,250 m)

Assay results from 7 submitted drillholes are pending and will be released once received and validated under the Company's QA/QC protocols. Geologists from continues to log core, collect samples for assaying, and capture valuable lithological and structural data to support ongoing interpretation, drill targeting, and potential resource definition.

Drilling is Ongoing

As of 20 June 2025, 38 holes totaling more than 8,000 metres (m) have been drilled at the Coronation area as part of Nova Pacific's 8,700-m Phase 1 exploration program, with 34 holes completed and four holes abandoned due to challenging conditions. Approximately 700 m of drilling across two holes remain to be completed.

As summarized in Table 1 near the end of this release, all four of the initial drillholes intersected mineralization, including several intervals with notable precious metals content. These collars are located near the northwestern end of the 1.5 km Coronation trend outlined by historical drilling. These holes were designed to confirm the spatial extents of the Hanging Wall ("HW") zone, which overlies part of the main Coronation horizon, and to collect samples for assay. All holes intersected the Coronation zone near the predicted depths. NP25-001 and NP25-002 also encountered the HW zone where expected, while NP25-003 and NP25-004 confirmed the Company's interpretation of the HW zone's southeastern extent.

While still early in the program, these results appear to validate the Company's exploration model and are generally consistent with historical drilling in this portion of the Coronation deposit. This provides encouraging support for the verification of the historical dataset.

Figure 1 is a map of the Coronation area of the Lara Project, including all drillholes completed to date, also showing all historical collars, and those planned as part of the ongoing Phase 1 exploration program. Figure 2 identifies the drillholes reported in this release. Figure 3 presents a geologic cross-section of these results, with intervals from Table 1 plotted for illustrative purposes. Figure 4 is an isometric 3D view of the Company's exploration-model wireframes, also illustrating Table 1 intervals. Table 1 summarizes all assay results disclosed herein, and Table 2 provides collar information for the reported drillholes.

Step-out Holes Added to Target Down-Plunge Extensions

While the Phase 1 program is focused on verification drilling to support a current mineral resource estimate, six step-out holes are targeting down-plunge extensions of previously intersected mineralization based upon a new structural interpretation developed by the Company's technical team.

Current Mineral Resources Estimate Targeted for Q4/2025

The Phase 1 exploration program is intended to verify up to 39,092 m of historical drilling across 245 holes in the Coronation area of the Lara Project, which previously supported a historical mineral resource estimate. The Company cautions that the historical estimate for Coronation area is not a current mineral resource or reserve under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as a "qualified person" ("QP") has not done sufficient work to classify it as such, and it should not be relied upon. The Company intends to verify historical drilling data through its Phase 1 exploration program to support a current mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4 2025, subject to successful exploration drilling and the timely receipt of final assay results. In anticipation of this, Mineit Consulting Inc., has been engaged to prepare an updated technical report for the Lara Project, under the supervision of Greg Mosher, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Advancing Lara's Regional Exploration Potential Through Evaluation of Additional Targets

Coronation is just one of several high-priority targets within Nova Pacific's 17-kilometre VMS belt on Vancouver Island. The belt lies within the prospective McLaughlin Ridge Formation, a correlative volcanic sequence that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine, and remains underexplored despite favourable geology and nearby infrastructure. The Lara Project spans 19 mineral claims covering 47 square kilometres, with an unverified historical dataset that includes 323 drillholes totalling 58,262 m of drilling.

Although the Coronation area has attracted most of the historical work, Nova Pacific has begun evaluating six additional mineralized zones across the property, many of which contain historical drill holes. These zones are largely untested and form a key part of the Company's strategy to define resources at the Lara Project beyond the Coronation area. Field programs, including mapping, systematic sampling, and historical data compilation, will be used to refine targets and support future drilling. The potential for lens stacking and stratigraphic clustering, characteristic of VMS camps, further strengthens the broader exploration thesis.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a geologist, photographed, and cut in half at Nova Pacific's core facility near Nanaimo, British Columbia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) in North Vancouver for analysis, while the other half is retained on site as a witness sample. ALS North Vancouver is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, and all samples are analyzed using industry-standard fire assay, multi-element ICP methods following four-acid digestion, and, where applicable, overlimit assays for high-grade. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy. Only results that meet Nova Pacific's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Nelles, P.Geo., Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., and Greg Mosher, M.Sc., P.Geo. of Mineit Consulting Inc., each of whom is a consultant of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Exploration and technical programs at the Lara Project are managed by Mr. Link and Darcy Vis, P.Geo., of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific Metals recognizes the inherent rights of all Indigenous Peoples of Canada and is committed to early, meaningful, and respectful engagement with First Nations communities. The Company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz'uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific pursues early consultation and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are aligned with local priorities, values, and cultural protocols, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance, while advancing reconciliation and economic opportunities within Indigenous communities.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Nova Pacific holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project. The project hosts a significant historical resource, rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location near excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes verification and exploration drilling and the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), with additional technical and exploration studies to be considered following these milestones. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

