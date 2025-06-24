Eric Sprott Announces Changes To His Holdings In Unigold Inc
As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 22,400,000 Shares representing approximately 8.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry combined with previous new share issuances by Unigold resulted in an ownership decrease, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 10.1% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10% on a non-diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of Unigold.
The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Unigold's address is One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A4. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Unigold's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).
