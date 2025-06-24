Adia Nutrition Inc. Unveils Game-Changing Nationwide TV Commercial For Adia Vita: A New Era In Regenerative Medicine

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a rising name in the $15.1 billion global stem cell market, today ignited a revolution with the launch of its electrifying nationwide TV commercial for Adia Vita. Utilizing the innovative technology platform MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), which brings performance marketing to Connected TV.

This historic campaign from Adia's innovative subsidiary, Adia Labs LLC, introduces the unparalleled Adia Vita to viewers across the United States, inspiring patients to partner with their physicians to explore its transformative potential.

Adia Vita redefines Stem Cell Therapy with a jaw-dropping 100 million stem cells and 3 trillion exosomes per dose-a formulation that leaves competitors in the dust. In an industry plagued by inconsistent products, Adia Vita sets a bold new standard for potency, quality, and versatility. This isn't just a product; it's a beacon of hope for those seeking advanced care. Physicians have the legal right to practice medicine and use approved biologic products, like umbilical cord stem cells, off-label when they deem it best for their patients. This freedom empowers doctors and patients to make informed decisions to TRY Adia Vita, unlocking its potential for personalized care.

The stem cell market has long struggled with underwhelming results, but Adia Vita flips the script. Leveraging Adia Labs' state-of-the-art technology, this product delivers unmatched efficacy and opens new possibilities for Stem Cell Therapy. Today's commercial blazes a trail, showcasing Adia Vita's capabilities and inviting Americans to discuss its benefits with their doctors. This campaign is a testament to Adia Nutrition's relentless drive to make regenerative medicine accessible and transformative worldwide.

"Today, we're not just launching a commercial; we're launching a movement," declared Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Adia Vita takes center stage, showcasing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of Stem Cell Therapy and empowering patients and Doctors to embrace a brighter future."

MNTN's precision targeting ensures the Adia Vita commercial will reach the right audiences to emphasize Adia Vita's potential to transform Stem Cell Therapy. This commercial captivates audiences, highlighting Adia Vita's power to reshape lives. It underscores Adia Nutrition's bold vision, innovative spirit, and unwavering commitment to partnering with doctors nationwide to bring cutting-edge therapies to all. With physicians' rights to practice medicine and use approved products off-label, doctors and patients can confidently choose to TRY Adia Vita, forging a path to personalized, and possibly life-changing care.

Join the revolution. Talk to your doctor about Adia Vita today!

For questions, inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

