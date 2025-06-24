Idbase Technologies Expands Board With Powerhouse Appointments From Aviation, Sports, And Global Governance Sectors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - IdBase Technologies Inc., the privacy-first identity authentication network for live events and conferences, is pleased to announce the appointments of Gregg Saretsky, Robert A. DuPuy, and William ("Bill") Jones to its Board of Directors as Independent Directors, effective immediately.

These appointments reflect IdBase's commitment to building a world-class advisory and governance team capable of guiding the company through the next stage of growth, regulatory navigation, and commercial deployment. Together, they represent a strategic fusion of aviation, sports, legal, and policy leadership-bringing decades of relevant expertise as IdBase redefines identity authentication for fans, venues, and organizers worldwide.

Gregg Saretsky is a renowned aviation executive best known for his transformative tenure as President & CEO of WestJet Airlines, where he doubled the airline's fleet, launched international services, and delivered over 100% total shareholder return. Today, Saretsky serves on the Board of Southwest Airlines, North America's largest low-cost carrier, where he was appointed in 2024 and now Chairs the company's refreshed Finance Committee. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as Southwest undergoes a widely covered strategic modernization effort-including fleet upgrades, digital overhauls, and operational streamlining-to remain competitive in a post-pandemic travel economy. Saretsky also serves on the boards of IndiGo and RECARO Aircraft Seating, and brings unmatched operational and financial insight to IdBase as it scales its technology platform to serve millions of live event attendees globally.

Robert A. DuPuy , former President & COO of Major League Baseball (MLB), brings unparalleled experience in league operations, venue development, and legal structuring. During his decade with MLB, DuPuy "led the formation of Major League Baseball Advanced Media," the league's digital arm, playing a central role in establishing its early success. His in-depth experience at Foley & Lardner and relationships across sports organizations will be pivotal in accelerating IdBase's adoption across the sports industry.

William "Bill" Jones , a global governance authority and former Head of Legal for Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, rounds out the appointments. As Managing Director of Beaumont Governance S.A., Jones provides legal, fiduciary, and regulatory expertise to multinational institutions and now adds his depth to IdBase's navigation of biometric compliance and cross-border operational rollout.

"We've intentionally built a board that can help us navigate the complex legal, policy, and market realities of scaling identity infrastructure globally," said Alan Gelfand, CEO & Founder of IdBase Technologies Inc. "Gregg's background in airline systems, Bob's unmatched sports industry access, and Bill's deep governance expertise create a foundation few startups can claim. This is the beginning of a broader advisory build-out focused on reimagining the live event experience-placing fans first, and fraud last."

With these appointments, the IdBase Board of Directors is now composed of five members: CEO Alan Gelfand, Gregg Saretsky, Robert DuPuy, William Jones, and Mark Brenner, former federal legislative advisor and senior executive at Apollo Education Group. Notably, DuPuy, Jones, and Brenner each bring distinct legal and regulatory expertise-spanning sports law, international finance, and government affairs-providing IdBase with a unique, multi-dimensional legal foundation that strengthens the company's ability to navigate highly regulated sectors with confidence.

IdBase is currently raising capital via a retail equity crowdfunding campaign at , open to the public and already attracting forward-looking investors across North America.

About IdBase Technologies Inc.

IdBase is revolutionizing the live event and conference industry with a privacy-first identity authentication platform. Built as an end-to-end system, IdBase seamlessly integrates with all ticket formats to eliminate fraud, combat bots, and enhance access control-while preserving user privacy and regulatory compliance. The platform leverages biometrics, voice recognition, and decentralized identity to put control back into the hands of artists and access back into the hands of real fans.

Media Contact:

Nick Parr

Head of Communications

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: IdBase Technologies Inc.