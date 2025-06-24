Apex Group Appoints Jeff Weiner As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Next-Phase Of Global Growth And Tech Expansion

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group" or "the Group"), the leading global financial services provider, announces the appointment of Jeff Weiner as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Based in the United States, Weiner will lead the Group's global operations and technology strategy, as Apex Group continues to expand its global footprint and client offerings.

With over 30 years of leadership experience across technology, operations, and transformation, Weiner joins Apex Group at a pivotal time of accelerated growth. His extensive background includes senior roles at industry-leading institutions such as Fiserv, Bank of America, Fannie Mae, Wells Fargo, and most recently, Conduent. His track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation and operational excellence across financial services, fintech, and healthcare sectors positions him to play a key role in Apex Group's continued success.

As COO, Weiner will focus on enhancing Apex Group's global operational delivery and technology strategy. Automation and technology integration, being one of the core areas of focus, he will drive strategic technology investments to improve operational efficiency and enhance client experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Jeff Weiner, Chief Operating Officer at Apex Group :

"I am delighted to join Apex Group at a time of significant growth and transformation. I look forward to working with our global teams to scale operational capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients. With a strong technology product suite and exceptional operational talent through recent acquisitions, we are well-positioned to build a globally optimised, tech-enabled delivery model-without compromising the tailored client service that defines Apex Group."

Peter Hughes, Apex Group's Founder and CEO , said:

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff to Apex Group. His proven track record delivering client-focused innovation makes him the ideal leader to drive the next chapter of growth. This appointment reinforces our commitment to operational excellence as we continue to support our clients in an ever-changing, dynamic marketplace."

-ends-

Newsroom

Chanel Townsend | Head of media relations

... | +447391046830

Notes to editors

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Apex Group