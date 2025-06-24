Nevada Organic Phosphate Clears Final Hurdles, Poised To Begin Drilling At Flagship Murdock Property

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) -, a B.C.-based company focused on the exploration of organic, sedimentary rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce a major milestone in its flagship Murdock Property.

Key regulatory steps have been completed : the Reclamation Bond for the Nevagro Lease has been paid in full, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a signed Decision Record approving NOP's exploration drill program under the NEPA Environmental Assessment. Nevagro, a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP, now awaits the pending final signed Exploration Permit to commence ground operations.

The BLM Nevada State Office confirmed receipt of the $118,315 USD Reclamation Bond, satisfying the requirements of 43 CFR 3500 for Prospecting Permit NVNV1061697277. The formal Decision Record was issued on May 28, 2025.

Drilling Program to Begin

With permits in place, NOP is preparing to launch an initial 12-hole core drilling program-targeting depths between 100 and 250 meters across Area A of the Nevagro Lease. Access improvements, including grading of the 6.6 km existing trail, will facilitate logistical ease and efficiency throughout the drill campaign. Drilling contracts are currently being finalized.

"We are thrilled to move into this critical exploration phase," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate. "This marks a significant step toward unlocking the vast potential of the Murdock Property. Our aim is to play a central role in supplying organic phosphate to a growing North American market hungry for sustainable agricultural inputs."

Highlights:



Offering Oversubscribed : With another funding tranche closed last Friday, to bring in a total of $320,000, the Company is now working on tranche 3, which it expects to close over the next few weeks.

Regulatory Green Light : BLM Reclamation Bond accepted and Decision Record issued May 28, 2025.

Promising Geology : Recent surveys confirm mineralization over newly identified targets. The main phosphate-bearing zone has grown from 6.6 km to 33.4 km in strike length.

Exploration Potential : The initial 1,813-acre Nevagro permit area is projected to contain an Exploration Target Mineralization Inventory (ETMI) of 10-46 million tonnes of rock phosphate, grading 3-15% P2O5 (This estimate is based on an average thickness of 3.5 meters and a specific gravity of 2.61). Expansion Underway : Three additional Lease Applications covering 6,011 acres could increase the total ETMI potential to between 200-220 million tonnes.

These estimates are conceptual in nature and have not been verified by NOP according to current 43-101 standards of disclosure. Further exploration is required to define a mineral resource. It's important to note that these figures are based on previous workers' estimates and geological models, and further exploration will be necessary to confirm these potential resources.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8.25 kilometers long, in northeast Nevada. This is believed to be the only known organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information:

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.







