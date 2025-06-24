403
Faris Agency: Explosion Heard In Babolsar City, Northern Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 24 (KUNA) -- An explosion was heard on Tuesday in the city of Babolsar, northern Iran, said Faris Agency.
The agency reported that air defenses were activated after the explosion was heard in the city.
Israel and Iran traded accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement just hours after it went into effect.
The ceasefire agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation entered into force this morning, after the US President announcement yesterday. (end)
