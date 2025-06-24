Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Calls For Gaza Ceasefire


2025-06-24 09:05:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 24 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, calling for greater protection of civilians.
"The time has come for a ceasefire in Gaza," Merz said during a speech to the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament.
He also appealed to Israeli authorities to ensure humane treatment of Gaza's civilian population, with particular concern for children, women, and the elderly.
The Israeli Occupation Forces have continued their campaign of extermination against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October 2023. Their operations have involved the destruction of entire Palestinian governorates, widespread demolition of residential buildings, and the forced displacement of civilians from one area to another-actions seen as part of a broader effort to depopulate the Gaza Strip.(end)
