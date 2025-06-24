403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Chancellor Calls For Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 24 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, calling for greater protection of civilians.
"The time has come for a ceasefire in Gaza," Merz said during a speech to the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament.
He also appealed to Israeli authorities to ensure humane treatment of Gaza's civilian population, with particular concern for children, women, and the elderly.
The Israeli Occupation Forces have continued their campaign of extermination against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October 2023. Their operations have involved the destruction of entire Palestinian governorates, widespread demolition of residential buildings, and the forced displacement of civilians from one area to another-actions seen as part of a broader effort to depopulate the Gaza Strip.(end)
anj
"The time has come for a ceasefire in Gaza," Merz said during a speech to the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament.
He also appealed to Israeli authorities to ensure humane treatment of Gaza's civilian population, with particular concern for children, women, and the elderly.
The Israeli Occupation Forces have continued their campaign of extermination against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October 2023. Their operations have involved the destruction of entire Palestinian governorates, widespread demolition of residential buildings, and the forced displacement of civilians from one area to another-actions seen as part of a broader effort to depopulate the Gaza Strip.(end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment