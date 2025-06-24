Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Departs To Qatar To Attend GCC Fms Extraordinary Meeting


2025-06-24 09:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) - Kuwait Foreign Minister and Chairman of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, Abdullah Al-Yahya, headed to Qatar on Tuesday to participate in the 49th extraordinary meeting of the Gulf foreign ministers. (end)
