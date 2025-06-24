403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Govee Taps Axicom For US And Germany PR
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Govee has named Axicom as its PR agency across the US and Europe, tasking the firm with expanding the smart lighting brand's presence in key markets.
The appointment spans the US and Germany, with the account led from Axicom's UK office.
The agency will support Govee's efforts to grow awareness of its connected lighting products, particularly around key launches and its new“Life is Colorful” branding. The agency will focus on developing integrated campaigns aimed at positioning Govee in a crowded category.
“Govee is truly a dream client for us - forward-thinking, creative, and collaborative, with a clear emphasis on crafting impactful, relatable campaigns and stories,” said Abbie Hughes, client director at Axicom.“This win allows us to truly flex our creative muscles, and we are delighted to join forces with Govee as they light up their communications and inspire consumers to bring more color and light into their home life.”
The appointment spans the US and Germany, with the account led from Axicom's UK office.
The agency will support Govee's efforts to grow awareness of its connected lighting products, particularly around key launches and its new“Life is Colorful” branding. The agency will focus on developing integrated campaigns aimed at positioning Govee in a crowded category.
“Govee is truly a dream client for us - forward-thinking, creative, and collaborative, with a clear emphasis on crafting impactful, relatable campaigns and stories,” said Abbie Hughes, client director at Axicom.“This win allows us to truly flex our creative muscles, and we are delighted to join forces with Govee as they light up their communications and inspire consumers to bring more color and light into their home life.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment