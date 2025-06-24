Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Govee Taps Axicom For US And Germany PR

Govee Taps Axicom For US And Germany PR


2025-06-24 09:03:00
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Govee has named Axicom as its PR agency across the US and Europe, tasking the firm with expanding the smart lighting brand's presence in key markets.

The appointment spans the US and Germany, with the account led from Axicom's UK office.

The agency will support Govee's efforts to grow awareness of its connected lighting products, particularly around key launches and its new“Life is Colorful” branding. The agency will focus on developing integrated campaigns aimed at positioning Govee in a crowded category.

“Govee is truly a dream client for us - forward-thinking, creative, and collaborative, with a clear emphasis on crafting impactful, relatable campaigns and stories,” said Abbie Hughes, client director at Axicom.“This win allows us to truly flex our creative muscles, and we are delighted to join forces with Govee as they light up their communications and inspire consumers to bring more color and light into their home life.”

MENAFN24062025000219011063ID1109716507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search