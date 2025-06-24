403
Barri Rafferty Joins Anywhere Real Estate As CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Barri Rafferty has joined Anywhere Real Estate as chief communications officer and head of public affairs, the latest in a series of high-profile agency and corporate roles.
Rafferty will oversee communications, government relations, events and other public affairs functions for the real estate services company, whose portfolio includes brands such as Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Century 21, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. She reports to Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider and will serve on the company's executive committee.
Rafferty most recently served as CEO of the Americas for shareholder engagement firm Morrow Sodali, where she oversaw operations across North and South America and sat on the executive committee. She stepped down from that role in March 2025. Prior to that, she was head of communications and brand management at Wells Fargo, joining the bank in the wake of its reputation crisis.
“Barri is a dynamic leader with a proven record of success leading and elevating established global brands,” Schneider said in a statement.“Her expertise in delivering powerful messaging for a variety of stakeholders will be a substantial asset as we continue to strengthen our brands among broker, agent, investor and consumer audiences alike. I am extremely excited to welcome Barri to Anywhere and look forward to leveraging her unique skill set as we embark on the next phase of our ongoing transformation and growth strategy.”
Rafferty's move to Anywhere is the latest in a series of moves since the former Ketchum global CEO left the agency to join Wells Fargo in July 2020 - a move that surprised industry observers given her position and long tenure at Ketchum. She became part of a new leadership team under CEO Charles Scharf and public affairs vice chairman Bill Daley, aiming to rebuild the company's reputation after its high-profile fake accounts scanda
Rafferty joined Morrow Sodali as CEO of the Americas 18 months after stepping down from her role leading Wells Fargo communications less than two years after being tasked with cleaning up the bank's image.
Rafferty, who was succeeded at Ketchum by Mike Doyle, had been with the Omnicom agency since 1995 - rising through the ranks in various leadership roles before being named as one of the first women to lead a global PR firm in 2017 .
