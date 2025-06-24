Ampace Andes Power Stations Hit Historic Low Prices For Amazon Prime Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) If you've been waiting for the perfect time to invest in a reliable portable power solution, this is it. Ampace has something big in store this Prime Day., Ampace is offering record-breaking discounts across its entire lineup - with

The flagship Ampace Andes 1500 , normally priced at $1,399, is available for just $599 - a massive 57% discount , and the lowest price ever offered.

But that's just the beginning.

Across the Ampace lineup, you'll find all-series power stations and bundles deeply discounted, with savings of up to $1,700 on select combo sets.

Whether you're prepping for power outages, gearing up for off-grid exploration, or just want reliable backup energy at home, these Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to power up - for less.

Ampace Prime Day Deal Highlights:



Sale Dates: July 8 – July 11 (extended through July 18)

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station : $599 (was $1,399 – 57% off)

With a capacity of 1,462Wh and 13 versatile ports, the Andes 1500 features the fastest charging speed and longest lifespan in its class, reaching a full charge in just 55 minutes thanks to A-Boost technology-half the time of competing models. Boasting a robust 2,400W AC output and 3,600W surge power, it effortlessly powers most home appliances and provide stable power output even in extreme temperatures as low as -20°C/-4°F. The Andes 1500 achieves an impressive lifespan of up to 6,000 cycles, which is double that of its competitors. Additionally, it was honored with the 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award in the battery-powered generator category.

Ampace Andes 300 Portable Power Station : $119 (was $249 – 52% off)

Weighing only 8.2 pounds, the Andes 300 is a portable power solution with a 266Wh capacity and 300W AC output. It offers versatile charging options, including AC, car, solar, and 100W USB-C, ensuring you have power wherever you go.

Ampace Andes 600 Pro Portable Power Station : $299 (was $449 – 33%off)

Powered by EV-grade battery cell technology, this lightweight (16.8 lbs) and quiet power station offers a capacity of 584 Wh and can achieve a 80% charge in just 1 hour using A-Boost Technology. With nine output ports, including AC, DC, and USB-C, it supports a wide range of devices, delivering 600W of AC output and 1,800W of surge power.

Bundle deals with savings up to $1,700 at Amazon



This Prime Day, purchasing Ampace solar panels or extra batteries for Andes 1500 allows you to save even more while contributing to a greener planet. The Ampace Andes portable power station is compatible with 100W and 200W solar panels, giving you the flexibility to choose according to your needs.



Equipped with premium RESS (Residential Energy Storage System)-grade battery cells with a capacity of 1,462Wh at just 28.6lbs, the Andes 1500 Extra Battery works seamlessly with the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station. The Andes 1500 supports connection of up to seven extended batteries, achieving a total capacity of 11,696Wh-enough to power an average household for up to a full week.

About Ampace

Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 50 million customers in 30 countries and regions worldwide.

About Ampace Andes

Ampace Andes is the flagship portable power brand under Ampace, built for extremes. Powered by over 20 years of innovation from Ampace-a global leader in energy storage-Ampace Andes delivers rugged, high-performance solutions designed to withstand the harshest environments. Whether in freezing cold or remote locations, Ampace Andes keeps your devices powered and your adventures going. Andes is more than a power station-it's your dependable partner in facing the unpredictable. Ampace Andes - Powering the Extremes.

