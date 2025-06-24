DEWALT Partners With Skillsusa To Support America's Future Tradespeople



DEWALT to donate $100,000 in tools to The SkillsUSA Championships taking place this week in Atlanta

Since 1999, DEWALT has contributed more than $1.7 million in tools and donations to SkillsUSA Access to tools is a key barrier for pre-apprentices joining the trades, according to a recent DEWALT survey ; this is why DEWALT and SkillsUSA will be donating tools from this year's competition to aspiring tradespeople across the U.S.

TOWSON, Md., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, and SkillsUSA, the largest student-led workforce development organization in the U.S, today announced a partnership to help support America's future tradespeople.

As part of the partnership, DEWALT will be donating $100,000 in tools to The SkillsUSA Championships , the largest longest-running gathering of America's future skilled workforce, taking place this week in Atlanta. At the event, 6,800 career and technical students will compete across more than 100 skilled categories including carpentry, plumbing and welding. DEWALT will also collaborate with SkillsUSA to distribute the tools utilized during the competitions to aspiring tradespeople across the U.S.

"According to DEWALT's most recent survey, more than one-third of pre-apprentices lack access to the tools that are needed to support them as they embark on their career journey," said James Oh, President and General Manager of DEWALT. "At DEWALT, we are relentless in our commitment to removing these barriers for future tradespeople who are meeting the rising demand for skilled labor.* DEWALT launched a partnership with SkillsUSA because of our shared commitment to champion aspiring tradespeople. Together, we are supporting the new generation of tradespeople as they become leaders on the jobsite."

"We're grateful to DEWALT for their continued partnership and commitment to the skilled trades," said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. "This generous donation not only supports the students competing at our national Championships-it also ensures that these tools go on to empower future trades professionals across the country. Together, we're investing in America's workforce and the next generation of job-ready leaders."

Grow the Trades

The SkillsUSA partnership is part of DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative, a $30 million commitment by 2027 to close the skilled trades gap by helping provide greater accessibility and resources for trades training. To date, DEWALT has awarded nearly $20 million in scholarships, grants, tools and other resources. To learn more about DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative, visit: .

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa .

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

