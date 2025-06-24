Waltz Raises $50M Amid Huge Demand To Power Expansion Into Latin America

Waltz's real estate investment financing platform for foreign investors secures $50M in equity and debt to supercharge $1B in U.S. loan volume

MIAMI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltz, the all-in-one platform streamlining U.S. residential real estate financing for foreign national investors, announced it has secured $50 million to date in total equity and debt funding, including a new $25 million line of credit. The new capital will support Waltz's ability to fund up to $1 billion in loan volume. This comes amid surging global demand for Waltz's end-to-end digital platform, which allows foreign investors to quickly and easily form an LLC, open a U.S. bank account, exchange currencies, secure financing, and close on property purchases.

The new line of credit is provided by affiliates of Setpoint Capital. Waltz will use this line of credit to originate additional U.S. mortgage loans for foreign buyers through its fully digital platform, so it can support Waltz's official launch across Latin America (LATAM), with a focus on Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina-the first three being the region's largest sources of U.S. real estate investment. Since its launch in July 2024, Waltz has processed more than $300 million in loan applications across four continents.

Amid headlines of global economic uncertainty, Waltz has seen strong demand for U.S. investment property mortgages from LATAM. Waltz has already transacted with the nation's largest brokerages, such as RE/MAX and eXp Realty. The company is spearheading and disrupting the industry with its technology enhanced by AI across all aspects, from onboarding to underwriting, processing, and selling loans to Wall Street's most reputable institutions such as Acra Lending (subsidiary of HPS, acquired by BlackRock), Atlas SP (backed by Apollo), and others.

"The demand from Latin America was immediate and that is not surprising-U.S. real estate is a blue chip investment for foreign nationals. The stability, rooted in the historical strength of the U.S. economy, facilitates wealth creation from financing options, the potential for passive income streams, and property value appreciation. When paired with customer-centric digital solutions, it becomes clear why digital platforms like Waltz resonate with today's global investors," said Yuval Golan, Founder and CEO of Waltz .

"With Waltz's full-service approach, they are streamlining investment opportunities and making it easier for individuals across the globe to invest in income-producing residential properties in the US," said Kendall Ranjbaran, Managing Director of Investments at Setpoint Capital. "Setpoint is proud to provide a tailored credit solution as they continue to scale."

Latin American Expansion: Market-Driven and Ready to Scale

Waltz's expansion into Latin America follows a successful beta rollout and robust inbound interest from the region. Data shows that Latin American buyers are 29% of international investors in U.S. residential real estate (from purchases of existing property sales alone, not including new developments), with Mexico, Brazil and Colombia leading the region. Building upon a multilingual team that speaks ten languages, Waltz has introduced dedicated resources for Latin Americans, offering localized content and support in both Spanish and Portuguese through specialized marketing, while expanding its sales and customer support teams.

The company is also in the final stages to bring its advanced technologies and capabilities such as foreign exchange and quick cross-border transfers for LATAM countries, starting with Mexico and Brazil.

About Waltz Inc.-

Waltz is an all-in-one investment platform designed to make U.S. property investment simpler for international buyers. Waltz is a lender that streamlines investment property financing through an app-like experience that also handles identity verification, U.S. LLC and EIN setup, bank account opening, remote closing, and ongoing support. Backed by TLV Partners and Aleph , along with notable angel investors such as RE Angels , Ofir Ehrlich, David Krell, Talmon Marco, and Eyal Lifshitz. Waltz serves both international clients and foreign investors residing in the U.S. Waltz partners with Synctera to power banking and payments, with Airwallex , a leading global financial platform, to facilitate fast foreign currency conversions, and with Regent Bank , an FDIC-insured partner for U.S. bank accounts. Learn more at .

About Setpoint Capital-

Setpoint Capital is an investment manager focused on asset-backed private credit opportunities enabled through the Setpoint Technologies platform that provides unique value through technology, operations and insights. As an investment manager and direct lender (through its affiliates), Setpoint Capital integrates financial expertise with operational excellence to create capital solutions that enhance efficiency for its partners and investors.

Waltz is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Regent Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC Insurance only covers failure of insured depository institutions. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through FDIC deposit insurance to apply. Waltz proudly offers financing in markets where foreign investment in residential real estate is permitted under applicable laws.

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Waltz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED