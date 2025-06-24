Introducing Lat61 By Point Wild: A Unified Platform Of Configurable Cybersecurity Tools

BOSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Wild , a leading portfolio of trusted security brands for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of Lat61 by Point Wild, a modular, plug-and-play security platform that unifies the company's specialized cybersecurity solutions under a single, integrated system. Designed to deliver total protection for both businesses and consumers, Lat61 by Point Wild enables faster deployment, deeper threat intelligence and scalable growth across a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

"Lat61 is the engine behind our protection," said Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan, Chief Technology Officer at Point Wild and Head of the Lat61 Threat Intelligence Team. "By bringing together our core technologies into a single, adaptive platform, we're enabling our partners to keep pace with threats-and stay one step ahead."

Lat61 connects Point Wild's security offerings to an API-enabled backend system that seamlessly integrates with partner ecosystems. The platform consolidates threat signals across millions of daily touchpoints, identifying and responding to complex, multi-vector attacks in real time.

Key benefits of the platform include:



Turnkey Deployment – Rapid API integration streamlines setup for partners and enables immediate scalability.

Configurable Solutions – A broad suite of tools and features allows customers to tailor protection to their specific audience and use case. Scalable Growth – Built for global scale, Lat61 currently supports over 25 million users with a simple, user-first experience designed to increase engagement and retention.

At the core of Lat61 by Point Wild is the Lat61 Threat Intelligence Team , a dedicated group of cybersecurity experts led by Dr. Ramzan, a recognized authority in cryptography, AI security and threat research. With more than 60 patents to his name, Dr. Ramzan brings decades of experience to the platform's evolving defense strategy.

"Our team is focused not just on tracking malware, but understanding the methods, infrastructure and motivations of the actors behind them," added Ramzan. "It's that intelligence that fuels Lat61's ability to adapt and protect."

By continuously monitoring emerging threats, the Lat61 Threat Intelligence Team continually strengthens protections across the platform, ensuring Point Wild remains on the frontlines of cyber defense. To learn more about Lat61 by Point Wild visit pointwild/lat61 and to keep with the findings from the Lat61 Threat Intelligence team, following along at pointwild/threat-intelligence

About Point Wild

Point Wild is a global leader in cybersecurity, protecting individuals and businesses from the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. At the core of our protection is Lat61, a modular, API-enabled platform that unifies our specialized security solutions-making it easier than ever to deploy powerful protection at scale. Powered by more than 20 years of expertise, our industry-leading brands deliver best-in-class security-from device protection and online privacy to identity theft prevention-to more than 25 million users worldwide. To learn more, visit .

