Jinkosolar Releases How To Finance Solar For All? Position Paper During 2025 London Climate Week

SHANGRAO, China, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS ), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., in its capacity as Chair of the Finance Task Force of the Global Solar Council (GSC), officially released "How to Finance Solar for All?" during the London Climate Week 2025.

This position paper identifies key challenges to scaling equitable and accessible solar finance globally and offers actionable strategies to mobilize capital in underserved regions. Developed under the leadership of the GSC's Finance Task Force, the paper represents a multi-stakeholder effort to promote financial inclusion in the global solar transition.

JinkoSolar also participated in a high-level Finance Roundtable on Lowering the Cost of Solar Finance, co-hosted by the Global Solar Council and its partners, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions including multilateral development banks and commercial banks, and industry experts to explore collaborative strategies for reducing the cost of solar capital and accelerating the development of energy storage solutions.

JinkoSolar remains fully committed to accelerating the global energy transition through collaboration, innovation, and leadership in sustainable finance.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS ) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2025.

To find out more, please see:

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED