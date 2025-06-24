GOLDFLOWER CANNABIS ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF EIGHTH FLORIDA DISPENSARY IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis , one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated cannabis companies, announces the grand opening of its eighth retail location in Orlando, FL on July 5th at 7101 E Colonial Drive, Unit 131.

The Orlando dispensary will offer Goldflower's acclaimed product lines, including its flagship Ideal Cannabis brand, known for its "comparable to organic" flower cultivated using organic practices. Patients can expect a selection of solventless concentrates, premium edibles, and exclusive collaborations with cultural icons and their cannabis brands such as 34 by Ricky Williams, Lion Order by Rohan Marley, T4 by Method Man, and Octane by Randy Lanier.

"Expanding into Orlando allows us to better serve Central Florida's medical cannabis community," said Angelo Lombardi, President of Goldflower Cannabis . "Our commitment to quality, education, and patient care remains at the forefront as we continue to grow. As the store closest to our 250,000 square feet cultivation and manufacturing facility in Mount Dora, we look forward to being able to better educate patients on our products through ongoing Meet the Grower and Meet the Maker events."

Founded by industry veterans behind one of the largest cannabis exits in U.S. history, Goldflower Cannabis operates 300,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space in Florida. The company is dedicated to producing high-quality, comparable to organic cannabis products and delivering exceptional customer service in a luxury retail environment.

The brand is excited about the East Orlando location of this store, a dynamic and diverse region that blends suburban tranquility with urban convenience. Home to the University of Central Florida and Full Sail, it attracts a mix of students, families, professionals, and retirees. The area offers a variety of neighborhoods such as Winter Park, Oviedo, Baldwin Park and Winter Springs, each with its own unique character and amenities.

Goldflower takes extreme care and pride in the design and materials used in its store, wanting them to be both functional and to respect both the cannabis industry and the brand's patients. In Goldflower's continued experimentation with human scale and street appeal, they have played with the concept of barriers, taking patrons on an engaging and dynamic journey through product and brand offerings - starting with the initial visual appeal of being able to actually see into the store. Patrons' first engagement within the store is the consultation room, a sound isolated prefabricated room wrapped in curvilinear materiality like the carved surface of a stone jutting out of the water, balanced by knee-high freestanding walls guiding patrons deeper into the interior. Custom brand shelves of walnut frame the perimeter with a stone topped walnut base Flower Bar displaying the highest quality flower. The point of sale counters emulate carved quartz with peek-a-boo glass crafted to vertically come down the face of the counters, giving patrons a first glimpse of the products and custom packaging.

Goldflower's Orlando location will join its existing dispensaries in Miami (which opened early June), Bradenton, Largo, St. Petersburg, Ocala, Sebring, and Tampa, with additional locations planned in Bonita Springs, Lakeland, The Villages, Cape Coral, Orange Park, Tallahassee, and Punta Gorda.

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with opening news and brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl .

Disclaimers : Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Store opening is subject to regulatory approval.

Media Contact: Kayla Sadowsky, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis

