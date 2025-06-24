RTA Launches Promising Engineer Fast Track Programme To Attract National Engineering Talent

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the“Promising Engineer – Fast Track” training programme, aimed at developing and empowering Emirati engineering graduates by advancing their technical and professional competencies.

The programme aligns with RTA's strategic goals & objectives of future readiness and enhancing corporate reputation. It also supports the broader national strategy of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai by promoting Emiratisation, as well as training and qualifying national talent to strengthen their technical and specialised capabilities and ensure long-term career stability.

The“Promising Engineer” programme features a defined set of eligibility criteria for candidate selection. Chief among them is that the applicant must be a UAE national, hold a university degree or its equivalent in engineering from a recognised institution, and have achieved a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 in their most recent academic transcript. Additionally, applicants must have graduated within the past two years and successfully pass personal interviews.

Providing further details Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said:“Attracting elite Emirati engineers underscores RTA's commitment to realising the vision of our leadership in empowering national talent and fostering a supportive work environment that nurtures creativity and innovation among Emirati youth. These initiatives play a vital role in promoting job stability while providing clear pathways for professional growth and career advancement across RTA's various sectors.”

She also stated:“RTA continues to make concerted efforts to attract engineers with exceptional academic credentials and equip them with a distinguished career pathway, enabling them to become the next generation of pioneers and leaders. Participants undergo comprehensive learning programmes that include specialised, technical, and practical training, alongside mentoring, professional guidance, and involvement in committees and operational teams. Their progress is regularly evaluated to assess performance and the overall benefit of the training.”

“RTA is committed to offering a comprehensive range of incentive benefits that directly support the attraction, retention, and advancement of national talent. These include opportunities for career progression through clearly defined pathways, access to professional and specialised certifications that enhance competitiveness in the job market, and assignments to technically focused tasks and projects that build practical experience and refine technical skills. Collectively, these incentives form a cornerstone in empowering national talent, fostering innovation, and enabling meaningful contributions to RTA's strategic objectives,” Added Athari.

The training will be delivered across RTA's agencies and sectors within an innovation-focused work environment, in collaboration with strategic partners, including leading international companies and renowned universities. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in fieldwork and gain direct exposure to the major infrastructure and transport projects currently being undertaken by RTA in Dubai.