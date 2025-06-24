Folic Acid Market Projected To Hit US$1.57 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global folic acid market is projected to reach $1.57 billion by 2030, driven by rising awareness of its role in prenatal care and combating micronutrient deficiencies. Increasing investments in maternal health programs and advancements in folic acid production are enhancing market accessibility. Dominant forms include tablets, favored for their stability, while synthetic sources are preferred for cost-effectiveness. The market thrives across applications like food fortification and nutraceuticals, with North America leading due to strong healthcare infrastructure. Key players like BASF and DSM are focused on innovation and strategic expansions. Anticipated trends include a rise in personalized nutrition and clean-label innovations, with a CAGR of approximately 6% expected from 2025 to 2030.

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folic Acid Market: Analysis by Form, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global folic acid market was valued at US$1.11 billion in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$1.57 billion by 2030.

In the forthcoming years, the global folic acid market is expected to continue growing due to several converging trends. A key driver is the increasing investment in maternal and child health programs, along with rising awareness of folic acid's essential role in prenatal care and the prevention of birth defects. Folic acid, a synthetic form of vitamin B9, is widely utilized in food fortification, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional supplements, aligning with global initiatives to combat micronutrient deficiencies and improve public health outcomes.

The expanding focus on cognitive health and mental wellness is further fueling demand for folic acid in nootropic supplements and aging-related formulations. Advancements in production technologies, particularly in the synthesis and purification of folic acid, are enhancing product quality and reducing manufacturing costs, making it more accessible worldwide.

Additionally, tightening regulations on synthetic additives and increasing regulatory support for mandatory fortification are prompting manufacturers to incorporate folic acid more broadly in food and supplement products. Together, these factors are expected to support the continued expansion of the global folic acid market in the foreseeable future. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Form: The report provides the bifurcation of the folic acid market into four segments on the basis of form: Tablets, Soft Gels, Lozenges and Others. The tablets segment holds a significant share of the global folic acid market due to its convenience, cost-effectiveness, longer shelf life, and ease of manufacturing and distribution. Tablets are widely preferred by consumers and healthcare providers for their accurate dosing and stability, making them a reliable choice for daily supplementation. Their widespread availability in pharmacies, hospitals, and online platforms further boosts their popularity. This strong consumer preference and practical advantages make tablets a dominant form, supporting sustained demand and contributing to the overall growth of the global folic acid market.

By Source: The report provides the bifurcation of the folic acid market into two segments on the basis of source: Synthetic and Natural. The synthetic segment held a significant share of the global market, primarily driven by its cost-effectiveness, high stability, and ease of large-scale production. Synthetic folic acid is widely used in dietary supplements and food fortification programs due to its consistent quality and longer shelf life compared to natural sources. These advantages make it the preferred choice for manufacturers and governments aiming to address folate deficiencies on a broad scale. As a result, the strong demand for synthetic folic acid continues to support the expansion of the global folic acid market.

By Application: The report provides the bifurcation of the folic acid market into four segments on the basis of application: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others. Food & Beverages emerged as the largest segment globally, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of folic acid in food fortification programs and rising consumer demand for functional and health-enhancing foods. Governments and health organizations in many countries mandate or encourage the addition of folic acid to staple foods like flour, cereals, and dairy products to combat nutritional deficiencies. Additionally, growing health awareness among consumers has boosted the demand for fortified food and beverage products. This widespread application significantly contributes to the expansion and sustained growth of the global folic acid market.

By Distribution Channel: The report provides the bifurcation of the folic acid market into two segments on the basis of application: Offline and Online. The offline segment held a significant share of the global folic acid market, primarily driven by consumer preference for in-person purchases through pharmacies, health stores, and supermarkets, where professional guidance and immediate product availability are accessible. Many consumers, especially in developing regions, still rely heavily on traditional retail channels due to limited internet access or trust in online shopping. Additionally, healthcare providers often recommend or directly supply folic acid products through offline channels. This strong distribution network and consumer trust in physical retail contribute significantly to market penetration and support the overall growth of the global folic acid market.

By Region: In the report, the global folic acid market is divided into four regions: North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World. In 2024, the North America region led the folic acid market, propelled by high consumer awareness about prenatal and general health, strong government support for food fortification programs, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the growing demand for dietary supplements and nutraceutical products, coupled with easy access to advanced distribution channels like pharmacies and online platforms, has further boosted market growth. These factors collectively position North America as a dominant player in the global folic acid market.

During 2025-2030, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within the North America folic acid market, due to increasing awareness of maternal and child health, ongoing government initiatives promoting folic acid fortification, and a robust dietary supplements industry. Additionally, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, growing consumer preference for preventive nutrition, and expanding e-commerce channels for supplement distribution are expected to drive strong demand, ensuring the US remains a key market player in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The global folic acid market is moderately fragmented and increasingly competitive, marked by the presence of both multinational corporations and a diverse array of regional manufacturers.

The key players in the global folic acid market are:



BASF SE

DSM-Firmenich AG

Merck KGaA

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Lonza Group AG

Medicamen Biotech Limited

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co., Ltd.

These companies use strategies such as innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, new product launch and commercialization to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in August 2024, Centrum introduced its line of maternal vitamins, featuring Centrum Conception for those attempting to conceive and Centrum Pregnancy + DHA Omega-3 for expectant mothers. These products supply essential nutrients such as folic acid, DHA, and vitamins C, D, and E to promote fertility, a healthy pregnancy, and metabolism.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Increasing Demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements



Rising Prevalence of Nutritional Deficiencies and Anemia



Expansion of Government-Led Food Fortification Initiatives



Growth in Nutraceuticals and Fortified Foods Sector



Surging Demand in Emerging Markets and Aging Populations

Expanding Role of Folic Acid in Chronic Disease Prevention

Challenges



Overconsumption Risks and Regulatory Constraints



Price Volatility of Raw Materials

Potential Side Effects of Vitamin B9

Market Trends



Rise of Personalized Nutrition and E-Pharmacy Channels



Escalating Demand for Functional Feed Additives



Surge in Nutricosmetics and Beauty-from-Within Products



Heightened Emphasis on Infant Nutrition



Innovations in Delivery Formats and Biotechnology Clean Label and Plant-Based Product Innovation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900