Servicetitan Achieves 'Built For Netsuite' Status

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps enterprise, commercial service, and construction contractors further streamline workflows, enhance financial visibility, and drive profitable growth.

"A strong integration with NetSuite is crucial to our customers' success," said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. "This integration isn't just about connecting two critical platforms, it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to build an operating system that powers the trades. With this SuiteApp, we're delivering on that commitment by empowering our largest clients, especially the enterprise, commercial service, and construction-focused customers we serve, in addition to our core residential customers, with the technology they need to thrive.”

The ServiceTitan SuiteApp helps commercial, construction, and residential service organizations integrate and automate data between ServiceTitan's field service platform and NetSuite's unified business suite. By further integrating project management and financial performance data, the SuiteApp helps organizations increase the speed and accuracy of financial reporting, gain insights to improve decision making, and optimize cash flow to maximize profitability.

"Enterprise and commercial contractors need sophisticated, purpose-built solutions that can keep pace with the complexity of their business,” said Scott Derksen, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite.“This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for field service management and helps NetSuite customers operate more efficiently, gain deeper financial insights, and scale with confidence.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like ServiceTitan, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit . For more information about the ServiceTitan SuiteApp, please visit .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business processes or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

