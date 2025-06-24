Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates 30 Years All Summer Long With Limited Time Menu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fan-Favorite Wing Chain Rolls Out Sizzlin' Summer Lineup and Deals in Honor of Milestone Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurricane Grill & Wings , the award-winning wing brand founded in 1995 owned by FAT Brands , is celebrating 30 years with a new limited-time summer menu, packed with seasonal flavor, bold bites and classic combos. Now through Aug. 3, guests can join in on the anniversary festivities with sizzlin' wing deals and menu additions, perfect for summer enthusiasts and longtime fans alike.

The beloved chain is kicking off the celebration with the debut of a Spicy Peach Wing Sauce, the ultimate sweet heat combination that can be enjoyed with the brand's signature bone-in or boneless wings for a saucy summer pairing. For just $13.99 at participating locations, fans can also dig into the all-new Wing & Tender Combo Basket, a crave-worthy combo of signature bone-in wings tossed in their choice of sauce, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and natural-cut fries. In true Hurricane fashion, the chain isn't putting its wings all in one basket. The celebration continues with a Wings Add-On special – add three bone-in wings to any handheld or entrée for just $3.49 at participating locations. Other fresh menu additions include Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps and the Beer Battered Fish Sandwich. To raise a glass to 30 years, the brand is celebrating with two specialty cocktails – the Peach Tea Mocktail, made with sweet tea, peach and lemon, and the Peach Tea Cocktail, which includes Tito's Handmade Vodka.

“Celebrating 30 years of Hurricane Grill & Wings is an incredible milestone for the brand, and we're proud to mark the occasion by introducing a summer menu that reflects the quality and bold flavors that the brand is built on,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Hurricane Grill & Wings .“These limited time offerings are the perfect tribute to our fans who have been with us every step of the way and are the perfect reason to keep the festivities going all summer long.”

For more information on Hurricane Grill & Wings or to find a location near you, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit .

