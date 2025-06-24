Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Euroholdings Ltd. Sets Date For The Release Of First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-06-24 09:01:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroHoldings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) (“EuroHoldings” or the“Company”) an owner and operator of ocean-going vessels and provider of seaborne transportation, announced today that, that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after market closes in New York.

The Company will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the three-month period at this time. For any inquiries, stakeholders may contact the Company's Investor Relations using the information listed below.

About EuroHoldings Ltd.

EuroHoldings Ltd. was incorporated on March 20, 2024, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) to serve as the holding company of three of its vessel-owning subsidiaries. Shares of EuroHoldings Ltd. were distributed to Euroseas Ltd. shareholders on March 17, 2025. EuroHoldings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. The Company has a fleet of two feeder containership vessels with a cargo capacity of 40,882 dwt, or 3,171 teu.

EuroHoldings Ltd. is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“EHLD”.

Visit our website

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media
Dr. Tasos Aslidis Chief Strategy Officer EuroHoldings Ltd.
Messogiou Thallasis 4 & Evropis 151 24, Maroussi, Greece
Tel. (+30) 211 1804005
E-mail: ... 		Nicolas Bornozis Markella Kara Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: ...

MENAFN24062025004107003653ID1109716465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search