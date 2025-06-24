Euroholdings Ltd. Sets Date For The Release Of First Quarter 2025 Results

The Company will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the three-month period at this time. For any inquiries, stakeholders may contact the Company's Investor Relations using the information listed below.

About EuroHoldings Ltd.

EuroHoldings Ltd. was incorporated on March 20, 2024, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) to serve as the holding company of three of its vessel-owning subsidiaries. Shares of EuroHoldings Ltd. were distributed to Euroseas Ltd. shareholders on March 17, 2025. EuroHoldings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. The Company has a fleet of two feeder containership vessels with a cargo capacity of 40,882 dwt, or 3,171 teu.

EuroHoldings Ltd. is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“EHLD”.

