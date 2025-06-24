Actelis Secures Order From Major US Telecommunications Carrier For Next-Generation Rapid MDU Connectivity Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Order represents the first deployment of Actelis' advanced GigaLine solutions with major US telecom carrier, demonstrating growing market recognition of the Company's innovative ultra-low-power hybrid-fiber technology in the MDU market; Order lays the ground for potential significant expansion and followon orders

FREMONT, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received an initial order from a major telecommunications carrier in the United States to deploy its advanced GigaLine solutions, allowing instant gigabit connectivity for multi-dwelling unit (MDU).

This marks Actelis' first success with a significant telecommunications carrier of this size and stature in the United States, providing the carrier with the Company's innovative GigaLine 800 and GigaLine 900 solutions. These products are specifically designed to deliver fiber-grade connectivity to MDUs without requiring new fiber installation inside buildings, enabling broadband service providers to instantly expand high-speed services to apartments and condominiums, without incurring the costs and delays in installing fiber in the walls.

"This initial order from a major US carrier represents an important milestone in our MDU market strategy," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Telecommunications providers across North America face significant challenges in delivering high-speed connectivity to MDUs cost-effectively. Our GigaLine solutions address this challenge by providing an ultra-low-power way to enable carriers to extend fiber-grade service from the street or basement to individual apartments without the extensive construction and expense of new in-building fiber deployments."

The order was facilitated through Actelis' strategic partnership with Netceed, a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure solutions. Actelis and Netceed have been collaborating to bring innovative connectivity solutions to service providers across the United States.

"This order opens the way to significant expansion and mass deployment across the carrier's extensive service area," added Barlev. "Our GigaLine solutions are uniquely positioned to help telecommunications providers overcome the 'last 100 meters' challenge in MDU environments, accelerating broadband deployment while dramatically reducing capital expenses for the vast market of MDUs in the US and internationally"

The MDU market represents a significant growth opportunity, with approximately 23 million apartment buildings in the United States alone. Actelis' GigaLine 900 solution, with its industry-leading power efficiency of less than 5 watts, offers carriers a sustainable and cost-effective approach to serving this substantial market segment.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

