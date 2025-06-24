Trawick International's Gianni De Min Appointed To Advisory Board Of Global Healthcare Accreditation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International , a leading provider of international insurance and assistance services, today announced that Gianni De Min, Vice President of Network Management, has been appointed to the Board of Advisors for Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) , a recognized international authority in the accreditation and certification of healthcare providers worldwide.

GHA CEO Renée-Marie Stephano invited De Min to join the board based on his deep expertise in international healthcare networks and global insurance, as well as endorsements from respected industry leaders. In this role, he will participate in strategic discussions on the future of global healthcare delivery and innovation.

De Min expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating:“I'm honored to join GHA's Board of Advisors and contribute to an organization that is shaping the future of global healthcare. As the demand for cross-border care continues to grow, it's critical that we work together to ensure patients have access to safe, seamless, and high-quality experiences no matter where they are in the world.”

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, commented,“Gianni's appointment to GHA's Board of Advisors underscores the impact of his leadership in strengthening international provider networks and expanding access to quality care. His involvement reinforces Trawick's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of patients worldwide.”

The GHA's Board of Advisors plays a critical role in guiding the development of new services and tools for the global healthcare market. Focus areas include establishing benchmarks for medical travel, addressing global insurance and telehealth challenges, improving accreditation methods, and identifying best practices in international care delivery.

Stephano added,“At GHA, our mission is to improve healthcare experiences for patients across borders, and Mr. De Min's expertise aligns perfectly with that vision. His leadership in international insurance and healthcare networks will help us navigate complex global challenges and drive forward solutions that ensure seamless, high-quality care for traveling patients.”

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

GHA is more than an accreditation body-it is a strategic partner committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Its expertise is drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives, ensuring tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers, and other industry stakeholders worldwide.

With a mission to elevate healthcare standards globally, GHA bridges gaps in medical travel, healthcare services, hospitality, and wellness-fostering excellence and trust in every patient journey. Its impact is seen in increased patient volumes, higher satisfaction scores, and the overall enhancement of an organization's business strategy.

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a portfolio of innovative products, including travel, student, and international health, life, and disability insurance. Trawick International supports the needs of today's globally mobile population with a commitment to service, flexibility, and protection. To learn more, visit trawickholdings.com .

