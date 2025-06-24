Advantive Releases Winspc 10 To Accelerate Manufacturing Process Optimization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release empowers manufacturers to improve quality and make smarter, data-led decisions on the shop floor

Tampa, Florida, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive , a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced the release of WinSPC 10 , the latest version of its leading Statistical Process Control (SPC) solution. WinSPC 10 delivers advanced capabilities for high-speed data capture, real-time visualization, and multivariate analysis, enabling manufacturers to optimize operations, improve product quality, and respond dynamically to changing conditions.

Amid growing pressures like increased product complexity, throughput demands, and shifting labor dynamics, manufacturers are seeking tools that help them make smarter, faster decisions using real-time data. WinSPC 10 meets this need by transforming quality control from a reactive function into a proactive, process-optimization engine.

“WinSPC 10 reflects our commitment to helping manufacturers modernize their operations with intelligent, connected tools,” said Jason Chester , Director of Product Management at Advantive.“This release empowers quality and operations teams to make faster decisions, uncover hidden improvement opportunities, and deliver better outcomes with fewer resources.”

WinSPC 10 introduces a reengineered foundation for data-driven quality control, helping manufacturers:



Increase throughput without sacrificing quality

Unlock efficiencies across labor-constrained or lean teams Drive continuous improvement with deeper insights into process behavior

Powered by an entirely new processing framework, WinSPC 10 offers a suite of capabilities , making quality data more accessible, intuitive and actionable than ever before. New capabilities include:



High-Speed Data Collection: Capture thousands of data points per second to monitor variability and respond in real-time, ideal for high-volume, high-velocity operations.

Embedded Real-Time Dashboards: Deliver critical metrics and visual insights directly within operator and engineer interfaces, enhancing responsiveness and minimizing downtime. Multivariate Analysis Tool: Examine multiple process variables simultaneously to reveal correlations, root causes, and optimization opportunities that traditional analysis may overlook.

Together, these features allow manufacturers to streamline their quality processes, identify anomalies earlier, and optimize production without increasing overhead or complexity.

By bridging the gap between quality data and operational action, WinSPC 10 supports the modernization of the shop floor, connecting machines, sensors, and systems into a unified, intelligent control loop. The result is improved visibility, greater agility, and stronger business outcomes.



About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 6,500 customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive's software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive's software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at .

