Allezz Wins Four International Awards In A Single Day For Its Innovative Sauces And Seasonings

Allezz, the plant-based food brand known for its healthy and innovative flavors, has achieved a remarkable milestone on the global stage. The brand received three Superior Taste Awards from the International Taste Institute, one of the world's most respected authorities in food and beverage evaluation. On the same day, it was also honored at the 5th International Diamond Awards as the"Natural & Healthy Sauce and Seasoning Brand of the Year."

Blending the rich culinary traditions of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine with modern techniques, Allezz continues to earn international recognition. Its recent success not only highlights the brand's quality and creativity but also cements its position as a rising player in the global food scene.

“These awards accelerate our journey to becoming a global kitchen brand,” said Gökhan Altül, Co-Founder of Allezz.

“We craft our sauces and seasonings from fresh, natural ingredients, inspired by Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and Levantine recipes. Using no artificial additives, preservatives, or refined sugars, only natural sweeteners like honey or date extract, we aim to offer clean-label products that meet modern consumer expectations.”

Allezz received Superior Taste Awards for the following products:



Pickled Red Onions

Roasted Hot Pepper Sauce Mild Truffle & Oyster Mushroom Seasoning

Each product was assessed by an independent jury of chefs and sensory experts, who evaluated it based on taste, texture, balance, and overall flavor harmony.

Already active in markets like Dubai, Georgia, and Hong Kong, Allezz is preparing to expand into the United States, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The brand is committed to introducing global consumers to authentic flavors crafted using traditional techniques and modern culinary innovation.

“We are building a global brand rooted in local heritage,” Altül added.“Our mission is to bring the essence of ancient cuisines shaped by fertile lands and rich traditions to modern kitchens worldwide. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and clean-label innovation, we're proud to represent Turkey's culinary legacy on the global stage.”

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022