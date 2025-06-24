'We're Seeing A New China Shock': Chinese Exporters Rush To Europe, Asia As Trump Tariffs Curb US Sales
This sudden shift has impacted companies that are already established in Europe as they are now facing fiercer competition from Chinese rivals that previously served the US market.Chinese factories seek stable markets
Despite the sharp fall in US-bound shipments, trade data for May shows that exports to Europe have climbed 12 per cent from a year earlier, with shipments to Germany up by 22 per cent. Exports in Southeast Asian countries also rose 15 per cent, the Financial Times reported.Also Read | China prices may trip India's EV battery play
The US tariffs come at a time when China is already struggling with weak economic growth as domestic consumption remains sluggish.“China's still going to have to export all this stuff,” said Leah Fahy of Capital Economics,“so it's going to have to go to other countries and they're going to face a surge in Chinese imports.”
While some companies are actively seeking buyers in Europe, others are pursuing the domestic market or exploring platforms like Temu and Alibaba to reach new international customers, the publication said.Also Read | Iran suffers nuclear setback after US strikes; experts weigh in on China's role
Nail lamp producer Shaoxing Shangyu Lihua Electronic Technology has halved its US exposure since last year, according to Chen Zebin, whose family owns the company.“That road isn't working so we need to find a new one,” he said.Chinese goods squeeze profits
Companies already established in Europe are now facing more competition from Chinese rivals that previously served the US market.“European buyers have too many factories to choose from, it's driving prices down,” said Vera Wu, founder of beach umbrella maker Ewing Tourism Products.“This is the toughest year yet.”Also Read | China flexes chokehold on rare-earth magnets as exports plunge in May
The European Commission is trying to track and counter any surges in Chinese imports.“We are seeing a new China shock,” said Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 gathering in Canada.“As China's economy slows down, Beijing floods global markets with subsidised overcapacity that its own market can't absorb.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment