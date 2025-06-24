PM Modi: Enemies Fell In 22 Mins 'Operation Sindoor' Proved India's Might

At the centenary of Sree Narayana Guru–Gandhi dialogue, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, saying it showcased India's zero-tolerance for terrorism. He emphasized the swift 22-minute strike using Made-in-India weapons, reflecting growing aatmanirbharta in defence. 'No place is safe for those who spill Indian blood,' he warned, underlining India's evolving global stance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.