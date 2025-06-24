Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi: Enemies Fell In 22 Mins 'Operation Sindoor' Proved India's Might

2025-06-24 09:01:08
At the centenary of Sree Narayana Guru–Gandhi dialogue, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, saying it showcased India's zero-tolerance for terrorism. He emphasized the swift 22-minute strike using Made-in-India weapons, reflecting growing aatmanirbharta in defence. 'No place is safe for those who spill Indian blood,' he warned, underlining India's evolving global stance.

