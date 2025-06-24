H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço Of The Republic Of Angola Received H.E. @Ymahmoudali, Chairperson Of The African Union (AU) Commission And His Delegation, At The State House

This morning in Luanda, on the margins of the US-Africa Business Summit, H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission and his delegation, at the State House. The Chairperson briefed the President on the regional developments, including the situations in Eastern DRC, Sudan, South Sudan, the Sahel, and Somalia, as well as ongoing efforts to mobilise sustainable funding for African-led peace support operations.

President Lourenço commended the Chairperson's leadership in advancing peace, security, and regional integration, and encouraged continued diplomatic engagement in resolving ongoing conflicts, and AU activities in support of Agenda 2063.

