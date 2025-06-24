Trulife Attends The Summer Fancy Food Show

The Marketing and Distribution Agency Will Be Present at the Hyper-Relevant Food and Beverage Extravaganza in the Big Apple

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summer Fancy Food Show takes place in New York City this week. For three straight days, the event will be the epicenter of global specialty food trends, innovation, and inspiration. Marketing and distribution leader TruLife Distribution will be present to network, meet new companies, and help expand its impressive portfolio of top-shelf health and wellness brands.

"We have always promoted the concept of working online and in-person to promote a brand," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "While we do a lot of work online , we always complement that with in-person opportunities. Often, these are more targeted events, like ECRM . However, the Fancy Food Show gives us a different kind of chance to mingle and connect with people. We can also learn about their groundbreaking products and look for brands in need of national marketing and distribution support from a veteran agency."

The Summer Fancy Food Show will be held at Javits Center, NYC, from June 29 - July 1. The conference has been billed as "The specialty food industry's premier product discovery event, where culinary inspiration meets business opportunity." Brian Gould and his team of veteran nutraceutical marketers are ready to take full advantage of the opportunity to further shape their portfolio of clients and their top-shelf nutraceutical and food offerings.

Over the years, TruLife Distribution has helped successful brands across the health and wellness landscape promote everything from pure collagen powders to hyper-clean protein bars, organic and natural snack options, and much more. The Summer Fancy Food Show is a top opportunity for US-based brands to showcase new-to-market products, and Gould is ready to explore the latest trends and consumer solutions in real time.

"We're here for every minute of it," he said of the experience. "The energy and excitement of shows like this is where great ideas find traction. It's also where owners can connect with agencies like us to give those ideas the chance to become household names across the United States."

