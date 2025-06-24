CTL Introduces New 12.2 Chromebook For Students
About the new CTL Chromebook PX121E
The 12.2" CTL PX121E is a new screen size choice in CTL's expansive lineup of Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices . Available in an 8 GB RAM / 64 GB eMMC storage configuration, the new CTL Chromebook PX121E features:
-
More immersive viewing. The 12.2" display provides easier viewing of rich online learning content with less eye strain.
Future-proof performance. Faster Intel® N150 computing performance enables multi-tasking, streaming content, and easy management of the demanding EdTech apps of today and tomorrow.
Connectivity and all-day learning. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 deliver faster, smarter, uncongested connectivity, enabling students to enjoy long battery life.*
Day in and day out durability. A proven 180° lay-flat hinge, MIL-STD-810H testing, and drop testing from 75 cm ensure rugged longevity.
Generous memory capacity. 8GB of advanced DDR5 RAM is standard on this device to easily handle high-powered apps.
Viewing clarity. Bright, crisp screens offer HD 1280 x 800 resolution in a 16:10 ratio.
Rugged keyboards. CTL keyboards are spill-resistant and easy to repair with single-key replacement capability.
Easy video collaboration (or not). Empower online learning with the rugged 720p webcam complete with a privacy shutter.
Ample I/O. Two charging USB-C ports on either side, one USB-A port, an audio jack, and a micro SD memory card reader provide an abundance of I/O options.
Bundle CTL Chromebook PX121E devices with the Chrome Education Upgrade license, also available from CTL.
All Chromebooks are secure by default, private by design, keep you in control, and provide trustworthy content and information. Teach and learn on Chromebooks, which have had zero reported successful ransomware attacks, and provide school communities with Google Workspace, one of the world's most secure cloud-based communication and collaboration suites. Data is not shared with other users or organizations, and customers own and control their data, not Google. Google's privacy practices are audited against international standards.
The new PX121E brings a new level of sustainability to Chromebook fleet purchases with shipments in CTL's bulk box to save IT staff time in unpacking and deployment, as well as avoid waste. As with other PX devices from CTL, the new CTL Chromebook PX121E incorporates responsibly sourced components and at least 30% post-consumer recycled plastics. As a Certified B CorpTM, CTL ensures its boxes are Forest Service Council-certified and offers trade-ins and electronics recycling end-of-life programs.
CTL offers Lifecycle Services with every order to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:
-
1:1 program planning and advice
Device configuration and deployment services
Configurable warranty and service plans
Continuing care with genuine spare parts, end-of-life trade-ins, and responsible recycling
IT asset disposition and trade-ins.
As with all CTL Chromebook orders, CTL customers will receive numerous perks, including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.
Pricing and Availability
CTL will preview the new CTL Chromebook PX121E at ISTE this year, in booth #2049, from June 30 to July 2. The new device will be available for ordering and shipping in Q3 of this year. View complete specifications, details, and special offers on CTL's website . Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here .
CTL participates in many state government and public sector purchasing contracts; interested parties can check the current list on CTL's government contracts page .
About CTL
CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and comprehensive lifecycle services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 65 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as ITAD, solution configuration, and maintenance services. As a technology partner, CTL acts as solution finders, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness to help customers innovate their next programs.
CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl
*Battery life may vary based on device usage and other conditions.
