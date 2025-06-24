Prima Pavé, The World's Most Awarded Non-Alcoholic Wine, Nabs Sommelier Choice Awards' Gold Medal (90 Out Of 100 Points) And Non-Alcoholic Rosé Of The Year For Their Rosé Dolce Demi-Sec

Prima Pavé, The World's Most Awarded Non-Alcoholic Wine, Nabs Sommelier Choice Awards' Gold Medal (90 Out Of 100 Points) And Non-Alcoholic Rosé Of The Year For Their Rosé Dolce Demi-Sec
The latest news comes on the heels of the company having won additional noteworthy gold medal wins via the renowned San Francisco International Wine Competition for their Blanc de Blancs and Rosé Brut, garnering 92 points and 91 points respectively.
"The continued positive reception surrounding Prima Pavé is a true dream come true for us," states Dejou Marano, Co-Founder of Prima Pavé.
Marano continues, "Securing such tremendous feedback (and award wins) from the likes of the Sommeliers Choice Awards and San Francisco International Wine Competition, two of the most reputable wine and spirit award organizations in the world, just helps to continue to solidify what we knew to be true - Prima Pavé is a distinctly unique brand that has earned its right to be leading the charge within the wider NA wine industry."
Prima Pavé has become the preferred non-alcoholic wine-of-record within the luxury hospitality sector, with premier clients including the Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Fairmont Hotels, Kimpton and Park Hyatt. Within the fine dining segment, Prima Pavé has also become the preferred pour at the world's premier Michelin-starred restaurants and World's Best bars with a presence in 14 international markets and premier clients such as Eleven Madison Park.
To learn more, visit and follow the brand on Instagram
About Prima Pavé
Prima Pavé is the world's most awarded non-alcoholic wine. With no added sugar, artificial flavours or colorings, Prima Pavé showcases the terroir, character and depth of flavor expressed by hand-selected Italian grapes. All Prima Pavé wines are proudly 0.00% ABV, Non-GMO certified and dealcoholized through our proprietary, all-natural process resulting in the best bubbles without the booze.
